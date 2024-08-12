Investornewsbreaks FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HUGE) (CSE: HUGE) (FRA: 0K9A) Shareholders Approve Plans For Share Consolidation, Name Change

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) FSD Pharma (NASDAQ: HUGE) (CSE: HUGE) (FRA: 0K9A) , a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions, is planning to consolidate its issued and outstanding class A multiple shares and class B subordinate voting shares. The company also has announced a planned name change to Quantum BioPharma Ltd, with a new trading symbol of QNTM. The consolidation, which is part of the company's efforts to regain compliance with NASDAQ's minimum bid price, and name change are subject to approval by the exchange; if approved, the changes will be effective Aug. 15, 2024. These actions have all been approved by company shareholders at the annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on July 22, 2024.

The company also announced a nonbrokered private placement of post-consolidation Class A multiple voting shares.“The company expects to offer up to four Class A multiple voting shares at a price of $18 per Class A multiple voting share, and expects that the entirety of the offering will be subscribed for by entities beneficially owned or controlled by Zeeshan Saeed and Anthony Durkacz, being the existing holders of Class A multiple voting shares,” the company said in the press release.

To view the full press release, visit



About FSD Pharma Inc.

FSD is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol misuse disorders with drug candidates in different stages of development. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Lucid Psycheceuticals Inc. (“Lucid”), FSD is focused on the research and development of its lead compound, Lucid-MS (formerly Lucid-21-302) (“Lucid-MS”). Lucid-MS is a patented new chemical entity shown in preclinical models to prevent and reverse myelin degradation, the underlying mechanism of multiple sclerosis. FSD Pharma invented unbuzzd(TM) and spun out its over-the-counter (“OTC”) version to a company, Celly Nutrition, led by industry veterans. FSD retains ownership of 25.71% of Celly Nutrition Corp. The agreement with Celly Nutrition also includes royalty payments of 7% of sales from unbuzzd until payments to FSD Pharma total $250 million. Once $250 million is reached, the royalty drops to 3% in perpetuity. Additionally, FSD Pharma retains a large tax-loss carry forward of approximately C$130 million and could be utilized in the future to offset tax-payable obligations against future profits. FSD Pharma retains 100% of the rights to develop similar product or alternative formulations specifically for pharmaceutical/medical uses. FSD Pharma maintains a portfolio of strategic investments through its wholly owned subsidiary, FSD Strategic Investments Inc., which represent loans secured by residential or commercial property. For more information about the company, please visit

.

