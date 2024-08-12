Nasdaq 2023 Sustainability Report: Supporting The Investment Community

(MENAFN- 3BL)

ESG Indexes

The OMX Stockholm 30 ESG Responsible (OMXS30ESG), introduced worldwide in June 2018, was the first ESG version of an established exchange benchmark. It was followed by the listing of ESG index futures contracts in November 2018. The OMXS30ESG is an ESG responsible version of the OMX Stockholm 30 Index, which is the leading share index on Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq develops and licenses a variety of indexes that encompass global, regional and thematic objectives with added ESG selection criteria. ESG criteria include screens for risk-based exclusions such as product involvement, positive alignment to sustainability goals, and normative alignment to good governance principles such as UN Global Compact compliance. The Nasdaq-100 ESG Index (NDXESG) introduced in June 2021 measures the performance of the companies in the Nasdaq-100 Index that meet specific ESG criteria. Companies are evaluated and weighted on the basis of their business activities, controversies and ESG Risk Ratings. To learn more, visit our global index webpage .

eVestmentTM ESG and Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) Data in Asset Management

eVestment is Nasdaq's institutional investment database and analytics platform. In collaboration with consultants, asset managers, asset owners and key industry organizations, eVestment's ESG and D&I Data provides a centralized resource to help meet the increasing demand for transparent and standardized D&I and ESG data from institutional stakeholders. The data is collected from asset managers at both asset management firm and strategy levels. To learn more, visit our eVestment webpage .

Launched eVestment ESG Analytics in 2023. The ESG questionnaire can be leveraged alongside eVestment's ESG Analytics tool for a holistic view of a portfolio's ESG intent and execution

Learn how Australian-based, Global Equity Boutique Leverages Nasdaq eVestment to Better Engage Investors & Cons

Green Equity Designations3

Nasdaq Green Equity Designations enables visibility and transparency for investors on the Nordic markets with two voluntary designations, Nasdaq Green Equity Designation and Nasdaq Green Equity Transition Designation. In March 2023, the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) launched its classification standard for Green Equity with reference to the existing model from Nasdaq's Green Equity Designation, highlighting Green Equity Designation's importance in helping investors assess companies that are generating revenue from products and services that contribute to positive environmental outcomes. To learn more, visit our Green Equity Designations webpage .

ESG Footprint

Nasdaq offers a suite of data solutions which measure ESG performance at portfolio, fund and individual security level. This data enables investors and managers to better understand the real-world effects of their investments, report on sustainable finance regulations, align with leading international frameworks including the SDGs and build pioneering sustainability solutions. The data, provided by Matter, a sustainability analysis and reporting provider is available via datasets, or using the intuitive portfolio analysis platform, allowing the user to generate ESG reports. To learn more, visit our ESG Footprint webpage >>

Nasdaq Sustainable Debt Market

The Nasdaq Sustainable Debt Market (NSDM) lists green, social, sustainability and sustainability-linked bonds, structured products and commercial papers and is designed to highlight sustainable investment opportunities to investors with a green, social or sustainable investment focus. It is open to all types of issuers that seek to issue securities that meet our listing criteria, which are based on the Green and Social Bond Principles as well as the Sustainability-Linked Bond Principles, for which the International Capital Markets Association (ICMA) acts as a secretariat. To learn more visit our NSDM webpage.

Nasdaq Sustainable Bond Network

The Nasdaq Sustainable Bond Network (NSBN) is a global platform that aims to increase transparency for environmental, social and sustainable bonds. It connects issuers of sustainable bonds with investors, empowering them to evaluate impact and make informed investment decisions on sustainable bonds. Investors can use the platform to evaluate, track and create impact reports based on issuers' ESG bond reporting. The database simplifies sustainable investing with an easy-to-use solution that allows investors to discover, compile and compare sustainable bonds as well as generate impact reports. The platform also provides issuer-level information on UN Sustainable Development Goals allocation as well as EU Taxonomy. To learn more visit our NSBN webpage for issuers and our NSBN webpage for investors .

3. Green Equity Designations are only available on Nasdaq Nordic stock exchanges.