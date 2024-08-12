Ceres Welcomes New Ceres Board Co-Chairs And President's Council Members

(MENAFN- 3BL) August 12, 2024 /3BL/ - The Boston-based sustainability nonprofit advocacy organization Ceres has announced new co-chairs of its Board of Directors and members to its President's Council.

In February, the Ceres Board of Directors unanimously approved Inherent Group CEO Tony Davis and Janet Ranganathan, Managing Director and Executive Vice President of Strategy, Learning, and Results at the World Resources Institute (WRI), as its new Board co-chairs.

Ceres former Board chair, Barney Schauble, Senior Advisor at Nephila, stepped down in June after 13 years on the Board, of which seven he served as chair. Schauble now serves on Ceres President's Council.

Ceres has also welcomed two new President's Council members: Kunle Apampa, Director and Head of Client Solutions at Capricorn Investment Group, and Missy Grace, Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Alpine Rewards. Members serve as ambassadors for Ceres and help to enhance the organization's impact through direct support, expertise, and outreach.

Ceres Board is made up of 25 members and the President's Council is made up of 34 members. Learn more here .

Meet our new Board co-chairs:

Tony Davis

Tony Davis is CEO and CIO of Inherent Group, an investment management firm focused on the equity and credit markets. The firm uses environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors to source and underwrite core investments. Through its engagement with companies, the firm aims to inspire investors and managers to incorporate sustainability into their decisions and to encourage business more broadly to address environmental and social challenges. Inherent manages $1 billion in public and private investments.

Janet Ranganathan

Janet Ranganathan is the Managing Director and Executive Vice President for Strategy, Learning, and Results at WRI, a global research organization that addresses the urgent sustainability challenges related to food, forests, water, climate, energy, cities and the ocean. She leads the development and execution of WRI's five-year strategy and oversees WRI's Research Integrity, Managing for Results, and Data Lab teams.

Meet our new President's Council members:

Kunle Apampa

Kunle Apampa is a Director and Head of Client Solutions at Capricorn Investment Group, one of the largest mission-aligned investment firms globally managing $9 billion in assets on behalf of families, foundations, and institutional investors. Kunle is responsible for the growth of Capricorn as an Outsourced Chief Investment Officer (OCIO) for private families and foundations.

Missy Grace

Missy Grace is an executive with more than three decades of management consulting, human resources, leadership development and operations experience in boutique consulting firms, technology start-ups and Fortune 500 companies. She is currently one of the Founders and the Chief Operating Officer of Alpine Rewards, a strategic advisory firm focusing on executive compensation and employee rewards in the Life Sciences and Technology sectors.

About Ceres

Ceres is a nonprofit advocacy organization working to accelerate the transition to a cleaner, more just, and sustainable world. United under a shared vision, our powerful networks of investors and companies are proving sustainability is the bottom line-changing markets and sectors from the inside out. For more information, visit ceres.

Media Contact : Sara Sciammacco, ...