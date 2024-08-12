Fedex Advances Inclusion: Promoting Acceptance And Embracing Diversity For A More Inclusive Society
Originally published in FedEx's 2023 FedEx Cares Report
Accelerating Latino progress
FedEx Hispanic Action Network (HAN) members participated in the United States Hispanic Leadership Institute (USHLI) Conference, themed“Accelerating Latino Progress.” They engaged in 20+ workshops on topics like mental health, culture, and education, fostering connections and learning. FedEx representatives, including regional communications specialist Jerry Alvaré and Managing Director Peggy Carrera, contributed to workshops and forums, emphasizing the importance of embracing diversity and celebrating cultural heritage.
A legacy of acceptance
Since 2005, FedEx has contributed over $2 million to LGBTQ+ causes, including the Matthew Shepard Foundation. In June 2023, the FedEx LGBTQ+ & Friends Network hosted Matthew's parents Judy and Dennis at our World Headquarters to discuss how everyone can play a role in challenging hate and discrimination and promoting greater equality and acceptance for the LGBTQ+ community
An inclusive and multicultural book fair
Books serve as mirrors reflecting our identities and windows into diverse experiences. However, many children lack stories that resonate with their backgrounds. Recognizing this, FedEx Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) organized a Multicultural Children's Book Drive and collected over 38,000 books. The books were distributed to 50 nonprofit organizations focused on enriching children's perspectives and fostering a sense of belonging.
