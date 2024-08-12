Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Cemetery Headstone (CHK-1030)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new headstone to celebrate an individual's life and keep their memory and legacy alive forever," said an inventor, from Toledo, Ohio, "so I invented the MEMORIAL TEMPLET. My design would display a historical montage that could bring peace of mind to family or friends during the grieving process."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a cemetery headstone. In doing so, it would provide remembrances of the departed loved one's life. It also would personalize the grave site for a more heartwarming and meaningful visit. As a result, it could help keep the memory of the departed loved one alive. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

