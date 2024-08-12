Strategic Analysis Of The Global Payment Monitoring Market 2024 2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Payment Monitoring Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Payment Monitoring Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global payment monitoring market is projected to grow from $16.48 billion in 2023 to $19.73 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 19.7%. Despite various challenges, the market is anticipated to reach $40.53 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 19.7%, driven by evolving cybersecurity threats and the integration of AI and analytics.

Rising Payment Fraud and Cyberattacks Drive Market Growth

The rising payment fraud and cyberattacks are significant factors contributing to the growth of the payment monitoring market. Payment fraud encompasses various illegal transactions completed by cybercriminals, often involving stolen payment credentials. Payment monitoring systems actively scan and monitor transactions for suspicious behavior, taking action to prevent losses. For instance, a 2022 survey by JP Morgan revealed that roughly 30% of companies saw a rise in payment fraud, with 71% reporting attacks and 55% citing business email compromise as a key issue. Therefore, the increase in payment fraud is driving the market's growth.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global payment monitoring market with a detailed sample report:



Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies in the payment monitoring market include ACI Worldwide Inc., BAE Systems PLC, Fair Isaac Corporation, and Fidelity National Information Services Inc., among others. These companies focus on integrating advanced technologies such as machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI), and big data to enhance their offerings. For instance, in August 2022, SWIFT launched an AI tool utilizing predictive data intelligence to identify potential issues with cross-border transactions, thereby reducing failure rates.

Segments:

.Type: Case Management, Dashboard and Reporting, KYC or Customer Onboarding, Watch List Screening

.Deployment: Cloud, On-premise

.Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises

.Application: Anti-Money Laundering, Compliance Management, Fraud Detection and Prevention, Customer Identity Management

.End User: Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Information Technology (IT) and Telecom, Healthcare, Retail and E-commerce, Government and Defense, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the payment monitoring market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, with detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities provided in the comprehensive report.

Explore the report store to make a direct purchase of the report



Payment Monitoring Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Payment Monitoring Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on payment monitoring market size , payment monitoring market drivers and trends, payment monitoring market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The payment monitoring market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Payment Security Global Market Report 2024



Mobile Payment Technologies Global Market Report 2024



Digital Payments Global Market Report 2024



About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+ +44 20 7193 0708

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube