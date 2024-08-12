Angelina Bakery Expands To Nomad, Featuring Premier Italian Brand Collaborations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Angelina Bakery, one of New York City's highest-ranking bakeries on TripAdvisor and Yelp, announces the opening of its newest location in Nomad (42 W 28th Street). This exciting expansion is marked by collaborations with brands that have made history in the Made in Italy tradition.Highlighting its deep-rooted connections with Italy, Angelina Bakery's collaborations span various sectors, partnering with the most iconic brands that represent Italian excellence. These partnerships will bring together the best of Italian craftsmanship, culinary arts, and design, offering a unique and authentic experience to all visitors.Angelina Bakery will feature collaborations with iconic names in Italian culture. Firstly, the new location will showcase three iconic Italian Piaggio Vespas-one green, one white, and one red-outside its store, representing the colors of the Italian flag. The Vespa, one of Italy's most famous icons, has been featured in numerous movies representing the Italian“Dolce Vita.” All the members of the several Vespa Clubs in the city will get a free espresso when they post themselves with their Vespa outside the bakery.Known for its top-rated pastries and artisanal treats, Angelina Bakery's new store promises a delightful array of offerings, from the beloved Bomboloni filled with Nutella or cream to freshly baked croissants, all to be paired with Miscela d'Oro's Sicilian roasted, artisanal, high-quality, and aromatic coffee directly imported from Sicily, the native land of Angelina Bakery's owner, Tony Park.The savory selections like pizza and focaccia served "al taglio" (by the slice), are all meticulously crafted by Italian pastry chefs using premium ingredients. To ensure the top quality, Angelina Bakery has also partnered with Rovagnati and BelGioioso Cheese.Rovagnati is one of the most recognized Italian brands in the world of salumi, which will supply premium salumi and its most recent line featuring Urbani Truffles for use in all savory creations. Rovagnati and Angelina will also create special salumi classes for the most enthusiastic customers.Known for its unwavering dedication to quality and artisanal craftsmanship, BelGioioso produces some of the finest Italian cheeses available in the US. The partnership between Belgioioso and Angelina will also include the activation of a cheesemaker who will produce authentic Italian mozzarella in front of customers, allowing them to enjoy an iconic Italian product in its freshest form.Angelina Bakery will also launch its newest menu item, the viral Tissue Bread, during the grand opening. The Tissue Bread is a soft and fluffy bread renowned for its delicate, paper-thin layers that tear apart easily, ideal for those who appreciate a light and airy texture pastry.To celebrate the opening of the new location, Angelina Bakery will be offering special promotions during the first days.August 12: Buy one, get one free on any sweet pastry;August 13: Free coffee with any pastry purchase;August 14: 50% off all sandwiches and focaccia;One-month promotion: Buy four regular-size donuts or croissants to receive an Angelina tumbler. With the tumbler, customers will get a free small hot or cold drip coffee for a month;Vespa Club members: A free espresso when they post a picture of themselves with a Vespa in front of the store (Angelina signage must be visible in the picture).Join Angelina Bakery on Monday, August 12th, at 42 W 28th Street. This new location will be open seven days a week from 7 am to 9 pm.For more information visit:

Victoria Scala

Barabino & Partners USA

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram