Seahorse Hospitality Consulting Facilitates Rebranding Of Jackson Inn To Pride Elite In Phaltan, Maharashtra

SeaHorse Hospitality Consulting is thrilled to partner with Jakson Group in rebranding Jakson Inn as Pride Elite, Phaltan.

All smiles - after signing the rebranding of Jackson Inn to Pride Elite in Phaltan, Maharashtra

SeaHorse Consulting, a leading hotel consulting services firm, rebrands Jackson Inn to Pride Elite, Phaltan, delivering strategic hotel advisory services.

- Sandeep Roy, Founder & CEO, SeaHorse Hospitality Consulting ServicesGURGAON, HARYANA, INDIA, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / --SeaHorse Hospitality Consulting, a leading hotel consulting services firm, is proud to announce the rebranding of Jackson Inn to Pride Elite, Phaltan, in collaboration with the Pride Group of Hotels. This strategic partnership signifies a new chapter in delivering exceptional guest experiences and operational excellence in Maharashtra. The rebranding effort is part of SeaHorse's ongoing commitment to providing top-tier hotel advisory services and elevating hospitality standards across India. The project aims to transform Jackson Inn, an operating hotel, into a premier destination for business and leisure travellers. This milestone marks another successful venture for SeaHorse as they continue to drive growth and innovation in the hospitality sector. The rebranded hotel is expected to be fully operational by September 2024.The hotel property featuresPride Elite, Phaltan, promises to create memorable experiences for business and leisure travellers with its comprehensive facilities. Situated on a sprawling six-acre property, Pride Elite, Phaltan, offers 71 state-of-the-art deluxe rooms and 03 exquisite suite rooms. The hotel boasts contemporary amenities, including a vibrant multi-cuisine restaurant, a stylish lounge bar, and 24-hour in-room dining service. Guests can enjoy indoor and outdoor recreational facilities, a full-service gym, a treatment room, swimming pool and an industrial kitchen catering up to 10000 meals daily.A strong rebranding allows for a robust future.This rebranding effort highlights SeaHorse's expertise in hotel management consulting services and their ability to deliver strategic hotel advisory services & consulting. The comprehensive upgrade is designed to enhance guest satisfaction and operational efficiency, positioning Pride Elite, Phaltan, as a leading hospitality destination in the region. This project reflects the strategic services for hotels that SeaHorse Hospitality Consulting is renowned for.Sandeep Roy says"We are thrilled to partner with Pride Group of Hotels to rebrand Jakson Inn as Pride Elite, Phaltan. This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing top-tier hotel advisory services and elevating hospitality standards," said Sandeep Roy, Founder of SeaHorse Hospitality Consulting Services. "Our strategic hotel advisory services and consulting expertise ensure that the rebranded property will set new benchmarks in guest satisfaction and operational efficiency."Words from Sameer Gupta, Chairman and MD, Jakson group"SeaHorse's professionalism and strategic insights have been instrumental in this transition. We are excited about our future with the Pride Group of Hotels and look forward to achieving new heights together," said Sameer. "Seahorse Consulting's expertise in hotel consulting services has made this rebranding process seamless and efficient."Enhancing the future one step at a timeSeaHorse Hospitality Consulting's involvement in this project reflects its dedication to excellence and innovation in hotel management consulting services. Their expertise as hospitality consultants in India ensures that every project they undertake is executed with precision and a focus on long-term success. The collaboration with Pride Group of Hotels on this project is a testament to their ability to drive significant value for their clients. With a focus on delivering strategic services for hotels, SeaHorse continues to lead the industry with their commitment to enhancing guest experiences and optimizing operational performance.About PhaltanPhaltan, rich in historical significance, is an industrial hub in the Satara district. Once a feudatory to the Chhatrapati of Satara and later a princely state under British rule, Phaltan holds a unique place in Maharashtra's heritage. The town is renowned for its proximity to the Fratelli & Four Season Vineyards, making it a favoured destination for wine enthusiasts. Additionally, it serves as a gateway for visitors to the famous Kas Pathar, known as the Valley of Flowers. The hotel's location, just 4.5 hours from Mumbai and 2 hours from Pune, offers a refreshing alternative to the popular destinations of Lonavla, Khandala, and Mahabaleshwar.Concluding Thoughts on Seahorse Hospitality ConsultingAs one of India's leading hotel consulting firms, SeaHorse Hospitality Consulting has a proven track record in transforming hospitality businesses through tailored solutions. Their hotel consultancy services firm offers a comprehensive range of hotel strategic services , including feasibility studies, operational audits, financial management, and marketing strategies. Pride Elite, Phaltan, is expected to be fully upgraded and operational by September 2024. This development enhances the hotel's appeal, offering guests unparalleled luxury and convenience in a historically rich and strategically located destination.SeaHorse Hospitality Consulting is dedicated to helping clients achieve their business goals through tailored solutions and strategic insights. Their commitment to excellence and innovation makes them a trusted partner for hotels and resorts seeking to enhance their operations and guest experiences. With decades of experience in the hospitality industry, SeaHorse continues to set new benchmarks in hotel management consulting services, providing strategic hotel advisory services & consulting that drive growth and success.

