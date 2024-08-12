Inventhelp Inventor Develops Portable Chiller For Homemade Chocolate Candies (BKC-226)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to chill homemade chocolate candies and treats for holidays, parties, and other special events," said an inventor, from

N Grafton, Mass., "so I invented THE PORTABLE CHILLER. My design eliminates the need to make room for candy racks in the freezer."

The patent-pending invention provides a portable way to chill homemade chocolate candies/treats. In doing so, it offers an alternative to chilling items in the freezer or refrigerator. As a result, it helps save space, and it saves time and effort. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and individuals who make homemade chocolate candies and treats. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

