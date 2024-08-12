Inventhelp Inventor Develops Specialized Electrical Extension Cord (BDH-297)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a modified extension cord that would allow you to temporarily pull power from an A/C disconnect electrical box," said an inventor, from Brooklyn, Md., "so I invented the 15 BY 120. My design can be used to power a multitude of power tools, devices, lights, and other electrical implements when working outside a home or business."

The invention provides a specialized electrical extension cord. In doing so, it offers a convenient way to access electrical power outside via the A/C disconnect electrical box. As a result, it increases safety and efficiency, and it eliminates the need to search for a conventional electrical outlet. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for homeowners, contractors, trade workers, etc. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Baltimore sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

