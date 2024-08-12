SERGEANT SUMMER GEAR GIVEAWAY DELIVERS EXCEPTIONAL RESULTS ACROSS DIGITAL PLATFORMS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SERGEANT LLC, today announced that its Summer Gear Giveaway achieved extraordinary levels of consumer engagement across its digital and social platforms reaching thousands of new and returning customers. In an increasingly digital world, building and maintaining high levels of consumer engagement is important to building a purpose driven brand. As consumers across the country headed outdoors for the summer, it was the perfect time to connect with them in a fun and engaging way to help their next adventure. The cross-platform marketing campaign utilized paid, earned, and owned media to reach consumers and give them an opportunity to win a tactical, outdoor, survival gear and apparel prize package.

"Our mission is clear: Build the world's toughest tactical, outdoor, and survival gear."

Prize Package Included:



SGT-X Tactical Backpack

Poncho Liner Woobie Blanket

SGT-14 Outdoor Hatchet

Tactical Mil-Spec Folding Shovel E-Tool

Outdoor Folding Hand Saw

Water Bottle Tumbler

Hoodie & Trucker Hat

Carabiner & Bottle Opener Patch & Sticker Pack

The Summer Gear Giveaway campaign reached thousands of service members, law enforcement, first responders, adventurers, and outdoor enthusiasts across the U.S and successfully increased website traffic to the company's newly relaunched ecommerce consumer website at SergeantUSA.

"At SERGEANT, we are inspired every day by the honor, courage, and strength of the men and women in America's military, law enforcement, and first responder community," said Dennis Cook, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at SERGEANT. "Our mission is clear: Build the world's toughest tactical, outdoor, and survival gear. Gear that our customers can always rely on. To that end, we could not be more excited by the success of our Summer Gear Giveaway as we continue our mission."

Inspired by the honor, courage, and strength of the men and women in America's military, law enforcement, and first responder community, SERGEANT® was launched in 2007 with a very clear mission: Build the world's toughest tactical, outdoor, and survival gear. Gear that our customers can always rely on. To achieve that goal, SERGEANT is dedicated to using the strongest materials and the newest manufacturing techniques, combined with traditional hand craftsmanship, to ultimately produce the most rugged, reliable, and trusted products in the industry. As an American Owned & Operated company, we back our products with a Lifetime Warranty, and are a proud supporter of veterans, law enforcement, and first responders. So, whether you are a service member, adventurer, or outdoor enthusiast, you can be confident that every product stamped with the SERGEANT trademark is ready for action and built to last. That is our commitment to you. For more information, visit

