CIK Telecom Expands Fibre Internet In Markham And Announces Strategic Partnership With TP-Link

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIK proudly announces the connection of thousands of new homes in Markham to its advanced fibre internet network. This expansion is part of CIK Telecom's commitment to providing high-speed internet access to communities across Canada; ensuring the connectivity Canadians need in today's digital age.

This expansion highlights CIK Telecom's dedication to delivering reliable, high-performance internet services to its customers for over 21 years. With new fibre connections, Canadians can enjoy faster download and upload speeds, seamless streaming, and enhanced online experiences for work, education, and entertainment.

CIK Telecom is excited to announce a new partnership with TP-Link , a global leader in networking devices. This collaboration will enhance internet experiences for CIK Telecom customers by providing access to cutting-edge TP-Link routers and networking solutions. These devices ensure superior Wi-Fi coverage, speed, and reliability.

"We are thrilled to bring fibre internet to more homes in Markham and partner with TP-Link to offer our customers the best in-home networking solutions," said Jordan Deng, CEO of CIK Telecom. "Our goal is to continuously upgrade and expand our network infrastructure to meet the growing demand for high-speed internet across Canada. This partnership with TP-Link is a significant step toward achieving that goal, providing our customers with the tools they need to stay connected and enjoy a superior internet experience."

CIK Telecom is enhancing digital infrastructure by upgrading and building fibre internet networks. Committed to investing in advanced technologies CIK aims to expand coverage, ensuring fast and reliable internet for more Canadian communities.

Jordan Deng stated, "Our SuperFibre network is entirely self-developed, from customer connections to underground lines, ensuring independence from other companies' failures. We provide direct fibre from our POI to homes, offering up to 10Gbps speeds. As of now, CIK SuperFibre covers thousands of houses in Markham and Richmond Hill. Our goal is to firstly expand to all of York Region soon. Furthermore, we have coverage in more than 50,000 building units in the Greater Toronto Area, Vancouver, and Richmond.”

He added,“Although our SuperFibre network is still growing, I believe that currently, we are the third largest facility-based fibre internet service provider in GTA. We will remain independent in a market dominated by big incumbents, providing customers with affordable internet choices. Our unlimited high-speed SuperFibre internet plans start at $29.99 monthly. To check eligibility, visit .”

CIK has successfully connected its fibre optic network to Pacific Mall and upgraded its public Wi-Fi with high-speed Fibre internet. Building on this achievement, CIK plans to extend its fibre network to First Markham Place and nearby commercial plazas by the end of this year. Additionally, the Brown's Corners area, encompassing numerous business addresses, will soon be connected to CIK's advanced SuperFibre network.

Additionally, CIK Telecom adheres to Canadian accessibility standards, ensuring all customers, including those with disabilities, have equal access to its services. This commitment to inclusivity extends to the company's website, customer support, and service offerings, guaranteeing every customer can easily navigate, understand, and utilize CIK Telecom's products and services.

CIK Telecom offers residential and business telecom services, including high-speed Cable and DSL Internet, Fibre Internet, Home Phone, Digital TV, and Home Security services. With more than 500 workers, CIK provides services and support to over 250,000 customers in Canada and is ranked in British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec, Canada as one of the Best Gaming ISPs by PC Magazine in Canada in 2024 .

