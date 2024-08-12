Traitware Passwordless Login Achieves Red Hat Enterprise Linux Certification

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TraitWare-Red Hat Collaboration Extends Enhanced Sign-On Security Across the Hybrid Cloud

- Kevin Kennedy, Vice President, North America Partner Ecosystem - Red HatRENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TraitWare Inc. today announced that TraitWare Passwordless Login has achieved Red Hat Software Certification. This certification offers customers and independent software vendors (ISVs) greater confidence that TraitWare Passwordless Login can be effectively integrated with Red Hat Enterprise Linux. This enables TraitWare to offer an additional level of security for Red Hat Enterprise Linux logins using SSH and SFTP with its PAM module.The TraitWare PAM module provides passwordless phishing-resistant MFA login to Red Hat servers and workstations. With the TraitWare PAM Module, using TraitWare QR (Patent-Pending) or PreAuthTM methods (Patented), administrators can fortify endpoints: login, GDM, KDM, XDM, SSH, SCP, SFTP, FTP, email clients, and any PAM-aware services. To log in, the user SSHs (or 'Secure Shells') to the server and is shown a dynamic QR code with the option for a push login.TraitWare is an IDP (SSO provider) that delivers phishing-resistant MFA via a Passwordless platform for systems supporting SAML and OIDC. Red Hat Certified Software is continuously monitored to reduce interoperability or security risks and is backed up by collaborative support between Red Hat and its partners.TraitWare participated in Red Hat Enterprise Linux Certification, an offering in Red Hat Partner Connect, Red Hat's technology partner program, verifying their software for use on Red Hat Enterprise Linux deployments. TraitWare Passwordless Login is also now listed in the Red Hat Ecosystem Catalog.Red Hat Enterprise Linux Certification provides a simplified path for software providers to deliver tested applications on the world's leading enterprise Linux platform. Customers and partners using custom-developed or third-party ISV Operators certified for Red Hat Enterprise Linux can have greater confidence that these applications can increase the operational efficiency of business application management when used across a public, private, or hybrid cloud architecture.“The Red Hat Enterprise Linux Certification marks an important milestone for TraitWare and, we believe, a notable moment for cybersecurity,” said TraitWare CEO Heath Spencer.“As we continue to innovate and expand, the right relationships and collaborations like this one are key to our success and to making stronger security - with phishing-resistant MFA - more widely available. We are grateful for this opportunity.”“We are pleased to welcome TraitWare to the Red Hat partner ecosystem,” said Kevin Kennedy, vice president, North America Partner Ecosystem, Red Hat.“By certifying partner solutions such as TraitWare Passwordless Login, on Red Hat Enterprise Linux, we are providing customers with increased flexibility and choice when it comes to the security solutions that best meet their needs.”Additional Resources●The TraitWare Pam Module for SSH and SFTP●Learn more about Red HatAbout TraitWareTraitWare's enterprise-class, patented, plug-and-play solution combines native Phishing-Resistant Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) and Single Sign-On (SSO) to eliminate the need for any shareable secrets - making life easier for users, increasing security for organizations, and reducing IT support costs. With TraitWare, enterprises can manage all authentications from a single console. The award-winning authentication platform and mobile app offer NIST AAL2-level authentication assurance, full end-to-end deployment options for Enterprise (SAML, OpenID Connect, OAuth 2.0, SSH) & WordPress, and simple user login, without usernames or passwords. This eliminates associated vulnerabilities, including phishing, theft, or misuse. TraitWare is the enterprise alternative to Passkeys.###Red Hat, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, and the Red Hat logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries. Linux® is the registered trademark of Linus Torvalds in the U.S. and other countries.

