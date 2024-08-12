Digital View Launches Color Epaper Digital Sign With Wireless Power

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

13" Color Epaper Sign with Wireless Power

13" Color Epaper Sign with Wireless Power

13" Color Epaper Sign with Wireless Power

Bringing together from Digital View, E Ink and WiCharge

MORGAN HILL, CA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Digital View is pleased to announce the launch of its new 13.3" Wi-Fi Enabled E-Paper Display, designed for flexible use in various indoor environments where traditional power solutions are impractical or costly. This higly innovative display combines E Ink with Wi-Charge wireless power, providing a versatile and efficient solution for a range of applications.Key Features:E Ink E-Paper Display: This 13.3” color epaper display offers clear and readable content in normal indoor lighting conditions, ensuring your message is always visible and easy to read.Wi-Fi connectivity enables remote content management and monitoring.Wi-Charge Wireless Power: Eliminates the need for power cables and battery changes, keeping the display running smoothly without any interruptions.Digital View Electronics: Reliable and high-performance electronics ensure the display operates efficiently and effectively.Ideal Applications:This display is perfect for any indoor location where power is not readily accessible, the cost of cabling would be high, or where the display needs to be moved frequently. Some potential uses include:Retail Digital Signage: Easily display menus, promotions, and advertisements without the hassle of cabling.Galleries and Museums: Showcase changing exhibits or artworks seamlessly, providing flexibility and ease of use.Corporate Offices: Use for dynamic meeting room schedules, announcements, or internal communications in areas without easy access to power.Events and Exhibitions: Portable signage that can be moved as needed without worrying about power sources or unsightly cables.About Digital View:Digital View has been developing digital display-enabling solutions for close to three decades. Our commitment to innovation and quality has made us a trusted partner for businesses looking to improve their signage and display solutions.For more information about the 13.3" Wi-Fi Enabled E-Paper Display, please visit our website at or contact our sales team at ....About E Ink:E Ink Holdings Inc. (8069), based on technology from MIT's Media Lab, has transformed and defined the eReader market, enabling a new multi-billion dollar market in less than 10 years. E Ink is now the world's largest supplier of ePaper displays. The Company's corporate philosophy aims to deliver revolutionary products, user experiences and environmental benefits through advanced technology development. For more information, please visitAbout Wi-ChargeWi-Charge is a long-range wireless power company founded to enable automatic charging of cell phones and other smart devices. Our patented infrared wireless power technology can safely and efficiently deliver several watts of power to client devices over room-sized distances. Giving end-users freedom and product designers the power they need for the next generation of mobile smart devices, Wi-Charge is the power of the future, beyond batteries and power cords. For more information, visit or follow us on LinkedIn.

Dawn Kersey

Digital View

+1 4087827773

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn