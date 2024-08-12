(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NOVATO, Calif., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Today, in an article published by the Daily Journal, Brayton Purcell LLP partners James Nevin, Gilbert Purcell and attorneys Daniel Morse and Gabriela Monoz-Gomez were featured in their representation of 34-year old plaintiff Gustavo Reyes Gonzalez in a landmark case concluded this week in a Los Angeles County courtroom. The case resulted in a decision in favor of Mr. Reyes Gonzalez in which he was awarded more than $50 million in damages.

The article points out that the defendants included more than 30 artificial stone manufacturers and distributors. Many defendants resolved prior to verdict, however, Caesarstone USA, Cambria and Color Marble chose to proceed and did not produce any offer of settlement. Brayton Purcell LLP's attorneys, along with co-counsel Raphael Metzger and Scott Brust of the Metzger Law Group successfully argued that the defendants are liable for Reyes Gonzalez's fatal accelerated silicosis.

Attorney James Nevin stated "These three defendants wanted to test out their defenses and their defense was essentially to entirely blame the unsophisticated fabrication shop hirer and unsophisticated fabrication shop worker, the person with silicosis, in this case, Gustavo Reyes. And they found out that defense didn't work."

A Los Angeles jury assessed $52 million in a case where artificial stone slab manufacturers and suppliers were found liable for a fabrication worker's accelerated silicosis, a fatal lung disease.

Jurors assigned liability for Reyes Gonzalez's injuries to Caesarstone USA, Cambria, and Color Marble

This case is significant as it the first verdict related to artificial stone products, setting a precedent for future litigation. James Nevin said, "It was considered a bellwether case, because it's the first of many hundreds, if not thousands."

The verdict highlights industry negligence, inadequate warnings, and the potential for more litigation. The outcome may lead to changes in industry practices and regulations regarding artificial stone products.

This verdict not only represents a victory for Mr. Reyes-Gonzalez but also marks a crucial advancement in ensuring greater accountability and enhancing safety standards within the artificial stone slab industry.

Media Contact:

Brayton Purcell, LLP

James Nevin

[email protected]

(415) 493-3531

This press release is provided by Brayton Purcell, LLP, representing Gustavo Reyes Gonzalez in his landmark case against the manufacturers of artificial stone materials.

SOURCE Brayton Purcell LLP