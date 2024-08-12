Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Tethering Device For Walking A Dog (ASP-381)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe and secure way to retain and contain your dog during walks with a retractable leash even if that leash were to fail," said an inventor, from

Kerrville, Texas, "so I invented the X- TEND- A- LEASH. My design can be easily attached to a retractable leash, and it could help prevent associated trauma and safety concerns of pet and pet owner when a pet breaks away."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective tethering device for use with a retractable dog leash. In doing so, it would maintain a constant connection between the pet and owner. As a result, it prevents the pet from darting off, and reduces risk of strain or injury to pet or pet owner. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for pet owners. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-ASP-381, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp