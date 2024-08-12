Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Kitchen Tool For Cleaning Dishes (AJD-257)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a more efficient tool for washing dishes, saucers, cups, and bowls in the kitchen," said an inventor, from Atlanta, Ga., "so I invented the

REDD MUSHROOM. My design would incorporate several cleaning tools into one, which would save time and effort while cleaning dishes."

The patent-pending invention provides a new kitchen tool for cleaning dishes. In doing so, it can be used to quickly and thoroughly clean cups, plates, bowls, saucers, etc. As a result, it saves time and effort, and it eliminates the hassle of switching from one cleaning tool to another. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-AJD-257, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp