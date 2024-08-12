Introducing Double-Acting Traffic Doors: Durable, Lightweight, Customizable Solutions For High-Traffic Areas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Traffic Doors from Special-Lite are perfect for a variety of applications including restaurants.

Beyond our stock and special anodized finishes, we offer standard and custom paint colors, Vision Lite Kit options with acrylic windows, and accessories like push plates and kick plates.

Choose from nearly unlimited options to design your perfect double-acting door system.

Special-Lite is proud to announce the launch of a new line of Double-Acting Traffic Doors, built on and inspired by the door manufacturer's well-known products.

- Alex Esposito, VP of Product Engineering, Sales, and MarketingDECATUR, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Special-Lite® is proud to announce the launch of its new line of Double-Acting Traffic Doors - built on and inspired by the custom door manufacturer's well-known and best -selling commercial products.Designed to meet the demanding needs of restaurants and other high-traffic environments, such as retail, hospitality, food processing, laboratories, and others, these new commercial doors - with aluminum, stainless steel, or hybrid FRP face sheets - combine sleek design with robust and durable construction, along with unmatched reliability and customization.Equipped with an exclusive, smooth-operating double-acting gravity pivot hinge for reliable operation, Special-Lite's Double-Acting Traffic Doors are slim and corrosion-resistant. They maintain their like-new appearance with routine cleaning using mild soap and water.“When you combine the legacy and innovation Special-Lite is known for with its best-in-class customer service, this new product line stands out as a superior choice,” said Alex Esposito, VP of Product Engineering, Sales, and Marketing at Special-Lite.“We are very excited to be able to give new and existing customers yet another level of quality and ease that they can depend on when sourcing multiple products for their projects,” he added.These new traffic doors enhance a comprehensive solutions package that includes partitions, framing, and entrance doors. Estimates for this new line are now being accepted; doors will begin shipping on Oct. 1.Robust & Lightweight ConstructionA unique waterproof, high-density injected foam core offers unparalleled moisture resistance and lighter weight than traditional wood cores. This technology binds all components together, creating a slim door panel with exceptional strength. The integral aluminum perimeter ensures a solid yet flexible design with edge protection and outlasts passive fillers like honeycomb.Hybrid FRP Double-Acting Traffic DoorsLeveraging the renowned foam-injected FRP door technology of the company's well-known SL-17 and Bathroom Partitions, Special-Lite's Hybrid FRP Double-Acting Traffic Doors are available in a variety of FRP face sheets and finishes, including its pebble-grain texture featuring the exclusive SpecLite 3® FRP, realistic Wood Grain (Rustic and Contemporary), and a Sandstone Texture. These new FRP doors are extremely durable and easy to clean and sanitize.Aluminum Double-Acting Traffic DoorsBuyers can choose from smooth, embossed, or fluted aluminum textures to complement their facility's aesthetic. A mirror-finish Stainless Steel face sheet option is also available.Custom Design OptionsIt wouldn't be a Special-Lite product if you couldn't customize these doors to fit your needs. Add a standard or round vision lite kit and choose from a wide variety of finish options, including custom colors, made-to-order sizes, and optional accessories to ensure your door complements its space perfectly.ApplicationsSpecial-Lite Double-Acting Traffic Doors are ideal for various applications, including restaurants, food service, commercial kitchens, retail establishments and convenience stores, college cafeterias, labs, food processing facilities, and hospitality.Comprehensive Solutions & Customer CareSpecial-Lite's dedicated team offers support from purchase through installation and beyond, offering best-in-class customer service to ensure complete satisfaction.About Special-Lite:Based in Decatur, Michigan, Special-Lite manufactures engineered architectural products for new construction and replacement installations for educational, commercial, institutional, industrial, and municipal applications. Built to last in high usage and challenging environments, their high quality and made-to-order options are unique in the industry. The company was founded in 1971 and pioneered fiberglass-reinforced polyester (FRP) material for door skins in the early 1980s. Today, it is one of the largest volume producers of FRP doors in the U.S., with facilities in Decatur and Benton Harbor, Michigan. Visit special-lite for more.###

