Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Shirt To Protect Important Documents (ACC-262)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple way to important documents and keep them safe during a natural disaster," said an inventor, from Shawnee, Okla., "so I invented the SAFE TEE. My design can be used to protect birth certificates, titles, deeds, and other important paperwork."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a shirt. In doing so, it can be used to store and protect important documents in the event of a natural disaster such as a hurricane, flood, tornado, or fire. As a result, it helps prevent the documents from becoming lost or damaged. The invention features an effective and weatherproof design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for individuals who live in areas prone to various natural disasters. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

