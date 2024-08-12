GCC Secretary General Offers Condolences To Kuwait Amir For Death Of Sheikh Salem Al-Ali

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Aug 12 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassem Al-Budaiwi expressed Monday his sincere condolences to the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber and Al-Sabah family for the passing away of the commander of the Kuwait National Guard His Highness Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Salem Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah.

The Secretary-General said that the deceased was one of the men who built the modern State of Kuwait, and a well-known symbol of giving and charity in Kuwait and abroad, and he made significant achievements and contributions in serving his country and people, leaving clear imprints on the path of development and charitable work in Kuwait.

Al-Budaiwi prayed to Allah the Almighty to bestow His boundless mercy and forgiveness upon the deceased, and to grant his family strength, patience, and solace during this time of mourning. (end)

