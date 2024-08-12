GCC Secretary General Offers Condolences To Kuwait Amir For Death Of Sheikh Salem Al-Ali
Date
8/12/2024 10:05:07 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
RIYADH, Aug 12 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassem Al-Budaiwi expressed Monday his sincere condolences to His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Al-Sabah family for the passing away of the commander of the Kuwait National Guard His Highness Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Salem Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah.
The Secretary-General said that the deceased was one of the men who built the modern State of Kuwait, and a well-known symbol of giving and charity in Kuwait and abroad, and he made significant achievements and contributions in serving his country and people, leaving clear imprints on the path of development and charitable work in Kuwait.
Al-Budaiwi prayed to Allah the Almighty to bestow His boundless mercy and forgiveness upon the deceased, and to grant his family strength, patience, and solace during this time of mourning. (end)
as
MENAFN12082024000071011013ID1108545090
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.