THE SECOND ANNUAL ALL-WHITE PARTY RETURNS TO NASHVILLE's RIVERFRONT PARK ON SEPTEMBER 21, 2024

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PRIVY, Nashville's premier elite dinner popup event hosted by Tailored Hospitality, will once again illuminate Riverfront Park on Saturday, September 21, 2024, from 5:00 PM to 11:00 PM. Renowned for its sophisticated ambiance and musical performances, PRIVY promises an evening of glamour and celebration.Guests are invited to join us for an unforgettable night filled with live music, delicious local cuisine, and vibrant festivities. This year's lineup features electrifying performances by 8Ball & MJG (nominated for Best Hip-Hop track of the year at the BET Hip Hop Awards), Keke Wyatt (nominated for Best New R&B/Soul/Rap Artist at the Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards), Michel'le (nominated for Favorite Dance Artist at the American Music Awards), and special guests."We're excited to bring PRIVY back to the riverfront," said Valeria Lopez, The Event Organizer. "This event combines top-tier musical acts with an elegant all-white dress code, creating an exceptional experience for our guests."Attendees can indulge in a variety of culinary delights and enjoy multiple bars serving a selection of beverages throughout the evening. While outside food is not permitted, a wide array of onsite options will cater to all tastes.In response to common queries:Alcohol cannot be brought into the park due to state regulations; however, a variety of beverages will be available for purchase at our onsite bars.The dress code for PRIVY is strictly all white attire.For parking, options near Riverfront Park and downtown Nashville include the Courthouse Garage and Lot E at Titan's Stadium. Guests are encouraged to use ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft for convenient transportation.PRIVY is a rain or shine event, with tickets non-refundable in case of postponement. Tickets purchased early or during the presale until June 15th ensure attendees secure their place at this exclusive event. Don't miss out on Nashville's most anticipated all-white affair of the year!For ticket purchases and additional information, please visit .About PRIVYPRIVY is an annual event known for its upscale ambiance, live music performances, and culinary delights, held at Riverfront Park in Nashville, Tennessee. Each year, PRIVY attracts a diverse audience of music lovers and socialites looking to experience an evening of elegance and entertainment.###

