Ethnic Turk minority continues to face challenges in having rights fully realized

(MENAFN) Despite the Ohrid Agreement being signed 23 years ago in North Macedonia, the ethnic Turk minority, which makes up about 4 percent of the population, continues to face challenges in having their rights fully realized according to the pact. Signed on August 13, 2001, the agreement aimed to address ethnic tensions and establish a framework for minority rights and representation. However, the Turkish community, which is the third-largest ethnic group in the country, still struggles to obtain adequate representation in both national and local government positions, highlighting the ongoing need for a revision of the Ohrid Agreement to ensure their fair representation.



The Ohrid Agreement was intended to resolve internal conflicts within North Macedonia and improve the rights of various minority groups. However, the limitations imposed by the country's first Constitution, adopted after its independence from Yugoslavia, had previously restricted the rights of minority groups, including Albanians. This lack of recognition and support for minority rights led to significant tensions and conflicts within the country.



In response to the limitations on their rights, the Albanian community took steps to assert their demands, such as founding their own university in 1994 to offer higher education in their native language. The university was deemed illegal by authorities, leading to its demolition and a violent confrontation that resulted in one death and several injuries. These actions reflected the broader struggle of minority communities to secure their rights and recognition.



Further incidents of tension included the display of Albanian flags on municipal buildings in Gostivar and Tetovo in 1997. The government responded by banning the flags and ordering their removal, which led to further clashes between the police and members of the Albanian community. These confrontations resulted in additional detentions and fatalities, underscoring the deep-seated issues related to ethnic representation and rights in North Macedonia.

