Irish authorities arrest man after attack on mosque in Newtownards

(MENAFN) A man has been apprehended in connection with an attack on a mosque in Newtownards, Northern Ireland, which occurred over the weekend. According to a statement released by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) on Sunday, the arrest followed searches conducted at two properties in Newtownards. The 42-year-old suspect was taken into custody in relation to the incident that took place on Saturday at a mosque located on Greenwell Street in County Down.



The PSNI's statement detailed that the arrested man is facing multiple charges, including attempted arson, possession of a petrol bomb, and attempted intimidation. These charges stem from the severe nature of the attack, which involved a petrol bomb being thrown at the mosque and vandalism involving graffiti on the front door and walls of the building. The seriousness of the offenses highlights the gravity of the situation and the police's commitment to addressing such criminal acts.



The attack on the mosque has been a significant concern for the community, with the police focusing on thoroughly investigating the incident to ensure justice is served. The suspect remains in police custody as the investigation continues, reflecting the seriousness with which the authorities are handling the case. The use of a petrol bomb and the defacement of the mosque underscore the violent and provocative nature of the attack.



An Irish news agency reported on Monday that the attack involved both the throwing of a petrol bomb and the application of graffiti, which further emphasizes the intent behind the assault. The incident has drawn considerable attention due to its impact on the local community and its implications for religious tolerance and safety in the region.

