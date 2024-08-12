MBZUAI continues in its climb up the rankings; highlighting notable research in 2024

(MENAFN- Wallis Public Relations) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, August 12, 2024: As the world's first graduate-level, research-based artificial intelligence (AI) university, Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) is continuing to increase the breadth and pace of publication of ground-breaking research in artificial intelligence (AI).



Between January and June 2024, the MBZUAI community—made up of more than 80 world-class faculty, 200-plus researchers, and hundreds of students—published more than 300 papers at top-tier AI venues. This included 39 papers at the prestigious International Conference on Learning Representations 2024 (ICLR) held in May.



This follows last year’s success of 612 published papers at top-tier venues in 2023. Highlights included delivering 30 papers at the International Conference on Computer Vision (ICCV), 34 papers at the IEEE / CVF Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition Conference (CVPR), 44 papers at Empirical Methods in Natural Language Processing (EMNLP), and 53 papers at the Conference on Neural Information Processing Systems (NeurIPS).



Five years since its inception, MBZUAI is now recognized as one of the world’s top 100 universities across all of computer science, and is ranked in the top 20 globally across AI, computer vision, machine learning, natural language processing (NLP), and robotics (CSRankings).



Five stand-out research papers published by MBZUAI in the past six months are listed below:



1. Tackling misuse of LLM-generated text

A team of MBZUAI researchers, working with international collaborators, developed a series of resources for identifying text created by large language models (LLMs), which could have a profound impact in fields such as journalism, academia, and education. Previous research in this field was limited to reviewing only one or two languages, using only one text generator or considering only single domains, such as news, and uses, such as summarization of text. In contrast, the M4 analyzer that came out of this work covers multiple languages, various LLMs, and diverse domains, to enable more general machine-generated text detection. Additionally, the dataset associated with this work will lay the foundation for future research on more robust approaches to the pressing societal problems associated with LLM-created text.



The paper, ‘M4: Multi-generator, multi-domain, and multi-lingual black-box machine-generated text detection’, was awarded the Best Resource Paper Award at the European Chapter of the Association for Computational Linguistics Conference 2024 (EACL) held in March.



2. Improving gene-sequencing analysis to manage diseases



MBZUAI Professor of Machine Learning, Acting Chair of Machine Learning, and Director of Center for Integrative Artificial Intelligence (CIAI), Professor Kun Zhang, collaborated with his Ph.D. student Gongxu Luo and researchers from major American universities to create a model that enhances the accuracy and analysis of gene-sequencing processes. Their breakthrough research could help to improve our understanding of diseases such as cancers, and potentially improve treatments and outcomes.







