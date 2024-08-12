Türkiye's benchmark stock index starts Monday’s session higher

(MENAFN) Türkiye's benchmark stock index, the BIST 100, began the week on a positive note, opening Monday at 9,980.15 points, which represents a 0.73 percent increase, or a gain of 72.77 points, from the previous trading session. This upward movement follows a challenging session on Friday, where the BIST 100 saw a decline of 1.89 percent, closing the day at 9,907.38 points, with a significant daily trading volume of 83 billion liras, equivalent to approximately USD2.46 billion.



In the early hours of Monday, at 9:57 a.m. local time (0657GMT), currency exchange rates reflected the ongoing fluctuations in the market. The US dollar was trading at 33.5255 Turkish liras (USD/TRY), while the euro was exchanged at 36.6609 Turkish liras (EUR/TRY). The British pound also saw movement, trading at 42.8610 Turkish liras (GBP/TRY), highlighting the volatility in currency markets as investors reacted to global and domestic economic conditions.



Gold prices remained strong, with the price of one ounce of gold standing at USD2,475, indicating continued demand for the precious metal amid uncertain economic times. Meanwhile, the price of Brent crude oil was around USD80.03 per barrel, reflecting the ongoing fluctuations in global energy markets as traders responded to various factors influencing supply and demand.



These early indicators set the tone for the trading day, with market participants closely watching the BIST 100's performance, currency exchange rates, and commodity prices, as they navigate the complexities of the financial landscape. The rise in the stock index suggests a cautious optimism among investors, even as they remain attentive to broader economic trends and potential market shifts.

