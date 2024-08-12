Digital PCR Market Size To Hit USD 18.78 Billion At A 9.0% CAGR From 2024 To 2032- Report By Polaris Market Research (PMR)

New York, USA, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

The value of the global digital PCR market was USD 8.64 billion in 2023. The market is expected to rise from USD 9.40 billion in 2024 to USD 18.78 billion by 2032, with a robust CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period of 2024 - 2032.

Market Introduction:

What Is Digital PCR?

Digital PCR, also known as dPCR, is a specialized technique for the detection and qualification of target nucleic acids. It leverages the same fundamental chemistry as qPCR. However, unlike qPCR, dPCR data is collected at the endpoint of the reaction. Before the amplification process, the PCR reaction made up of template nucleic acids, primers, enzymes, and market mix is divided into thousands of microreactions.

The amplification process is performed separately on each microreaction, which effectively comprises zero, one, or a relatively small amount of target nucleic acid molecules. Microreactions with the target will display post-amplification fluorescence, whereas those without the target will not. This precision is a key advantage of digital PCR, making it less prone to inhibitors, errors, and amplification biases compared to conventional PCR methods.

Digital PCR Report Attributes: