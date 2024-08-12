Inland Seas Education Association Earns Certified Autism Centertm Designation, Enhancing Accessibility Services

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SUTTONS BAY, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Inland Seas Education Association (ISEA) has been designated as a Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC), highlighting its commitment to providing accessible and inclusive educational experiences for all visitors. The CAC designation is awarded by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) for organizations that have undergone specialized training and are equipped to meet the needs of autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals.

“The Inland Seas Education Association firmly believes that all individuals should have the opportunity to experience the majesty of our Great Lakes. We are thrilled that training through IBCCES will help us provide hands-on education in alignment with the latest advancements in autism support,” says Fred Sitkins, executive director.

With the core value of protecting the essential function of the Great Lakes as a vital resource to the surrounding ecosystem, ISEA provides meaningful educational experiences that inspire curiosity, stewardship, and a lifetime passion for the resiliency of the Great Lakes.

“Inland Seas Education Association becoming a Certified Autism CenterTM is a significant milestone. Their certification emphasizes their commitment to inclusivity and ensuring that everyone can fully experience and benefit from their programs. It's a step forward in creating a more understanding and accommodating environment for all,” says Myron Pincomb, board chairman of IBCCES.

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been the leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for health care, education, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES created programs for a variety of industries so staff would be more knowledgeable and other accommodations could be offered to this growing, but underserved, part of the community. IBCCES is the only credentialing board offering these types of programs, which include training from subject-matter experts and autistic self-advocates, as well as long-term support and continuous learning, onsite reviews, and more.

IBCCES also created AutismTravel , a free online resource for parents that lists certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC) requirements.

About Inland Seas Education Association

Inland Seas Education Association, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Suttons Bay, Michigan, is dedicated to STEM education on the Great Lakes. Its shipboard and shore-side education programs aim to inspire people of all ages to ensure the long-term stewardship of the Great Lakes. ISEA offers programs for schools, groups, and the public. For more information, contact the Inland Seas Education Association at (231) 271-3077 or visit schoolship.

About IBCCES

Committed to providing The Global Standard For Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

