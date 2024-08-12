National Alliance For Caregiving Secures Grant Funding From Pivotal To Drive Change For Family Caregivers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Jason Resendez, CEO and president, NACWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The National Alliance for Caregiving (NAC) is thrilled to announce that we have received a grant from Pivotal , a Melinda French Gates Company, that will support our efforts to uplift America's 53 million family caregivers of people navigating aging, complex care, and disabilities.According to 'Caregiving in the U.S.' , our marquee research collaboration with AARP, 61% of family caregivers are women who frequently sacrifice their health, well-being, and financial security to care for loved ones. NAC works tirelessly to address these disparities through research, advocacy, and partnerships."We're honored to partner with Pivotal in building a future that values family caregivers,” said Jason Resendez, CEO and president of NAC.“This investment comes at a crucial moment for the care movement, as family caregivers are more vital than ever. It will strengthen NAC's ability to create more sustainable, equitable, and dignified systems of care for women and their families.”The grant from Pivotal will enable NAC to:- Support advocacy efforts to drive action on the National Strategy to Support Family Caregivers , a national framework for supporting family caregivers across the federal government and in states.- Enhance the capacity of our 'Caregiving in the U.S.' data project to shape the media and policy narrative on care, with key focuses on gender equity and economic opportunity.Through Pivotal, Melinda French Gates has committed $2 billion to expand women's power and influence in the United States and around the world. For more than two decades, NAC has shined a light on the inequities women – particularly women of color – face in caregiving and has been a leader in championing care policies that ensure caregivers are recognized, valued, and supported in our society.This investment will help fuel NAC's continued efforts to drive meaningful systemic change in support of family caregivers across the nation.About the National Alliance for Caregiving:Established in 1996, the National Alliance for Caregiving (NAC) is a national membership coalition that brings together more than 50 national healthcare companies and nonprofits, care innovators, caregiving advocacy organizations, and financial services leaders to build health, wealth, and equity for America's 53 million family caregivers. From championing our nation's first-ever national caregiving strategy to releasing new insights on the realities of caregiving, NAC works tirelessly to make caregiving more sustainable and equitable through agenda-setting research, programming, and policy change. Learn more at .

