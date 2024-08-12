Turkish manufacturing company’s portable toilet to be utilized at Portugal's Marisco Festival

(MENAFN) Turkish manufacturing company Karmod recently announced that its portable toilet cabins were utilized at the Marisco Festival in Olhao, a coastal fishing town in southern Portugal. The company's General Manager, Zekai Kucuk, emphasized that these ready-to-use toilet cabins provide a convenient solution for large-scale events like festivals, where practical and durable facilities are essential.



Kucuk highlighted the increasing demand for Karmod's robust and user-friendly lavatories and kiosk cabins, particularly in southern European countries where festivals are common. He noted that their products, known for their durability and ease of use, are becoming increasingly popular for a variety of settings, including construction sites, industrial facilities, parks, and most recently, festival venues.



He further elaborated on the growing interest in Karmod’s products by mentioning a previous project where their kiosk cabins were employed as ticket booths at a festival in the Canary Islands, Spain, in April. For the Marisco Festival in Olhao, Karmod supplied a specific order of dual-unit panel cabin systems, each measuring 135x210 cm. These structures included a total of 12 cabins, with some featuring integrated shower units, tailored to meet the festival's specific needs.



Kucuk also underscored the versatility and customization available in Karmod's range of toilet cabin models. The company produces a variety of options, from standard to luxury models, designed for use in diverse environments such as construction sites, factories, social facilities, and public spaces like city squares, parks, and national parks. These aesthetically pleasing models are tailored to fit the specific requirements of different clients, ensuring both functionality and visual appeal.

