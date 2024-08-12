BREAKING: Former Pakistan ISI Chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed Taken Into Military Custody, Faces Court Martial

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Former Pakistan Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief, Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd), was on Monday taken into military custody following a detailed court of inquiry conducted by the Pakistan Army. The inquiry, ordered by the Supreme Court of Pakistan, sought to verify complaints against Hameed in the Top City Case.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the inquiry confirmed the validity of the complaints, leading to the initiation of disciplinary action against Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd) under the provisions of the Pakistan Act. The ISPR also revealed that multiple violations of the Pakistan Army Act committed by Hameed after his retirement have been established.

"Complying with the orders of Supreme Court of Pakistan, a detailed court of inquiry, was undertaken by Pakistan Army, to ascertain correctness of complaints in Top City Case made against Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd). Consequently, appropriate disciplinary action has been initiated against Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd), under provisions of Pakistan Army Act," the release said.

As a result, the Pakistan Army has commenced the process of a Field General Court Martial against the former intelligence chief. Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd) has now been taken into military custody as part of this legal process.

This development marks a significant step in the ongoing Top City Case, which has drawn considerable public attention due to the involvement of high-profile figures. Lt Gen Faiz Hameed's tenure as ISI chief was characterized by notable events both within Pakistan and on the international stage, making these proceedings particularly noteworthy.

