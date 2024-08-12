Shabodi Expands Advisory Board, Naming Industry Leaders Nikesh Kalra, Asha Keddy, And Tony Thellen

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shabodi, the API Application Enablement for programmable networks, today announced the expansion of its existing Advisory Board, to provide guidance to the company in its strategy and positioning to accelerate transformation using advanced networks as a foundation.

The three new members include:

NIKESH KALRA

Nikesh Kalra is a seasoned investor, corporate development expert, board member, and advisory board member focused on early-stage ventures. For over 25 years, he has worked with dozens of ventures from inception to exit. Nikesh also served in leadership roles at Palo Alto Networks and Equinix. He studied at MIT, Oxford, and USC.

Having founded Kalra Group over 17 years ago, Nikesh currently supports SineWave Ventures, Thoras, Deep Media AI, Telivy, Bolster, Liqid, The Fabric, and others.

ASHA KEDDY

Asha Keddy takes pleasure in making the impossible possible and developing disruptive and mainstream systems and solutions that revolutionize the experience of consumers and enterprises. Her expertise encompasses technology ecosystems, wireless networks and edge computing, AI, and software transformation. At Intel, she led end-to-end innovation and monetization of new markets such as 5G.

Currently, Asha is focused on working with startups and the private wireless network market while deepening her policy knowledge as an ASPEN Tech policy fellow.

TONY THELLEN

Tony Thellen is the Founder and Principal Executive Coach at The River Coaching and Consulting, LLC. With a diverse 35-year career at John Deere, Tony gained invaluable insights into people, change, processes, and leadership. As a certified Neuro-Leadership Coach and a member of the International Coaching Federation, he has coached over 500 individuals in various career stages, focusing on transformation, leadership development, and C-suite development and execution.

Tony's other professional interests include writing ('Am I Doing This Right,' published Nov 22, Business Expert Press), independent board membership, and contributing to advisory councils.

"Leveraging the capabilities of programmable network requires an eco-system approach to deliver a complete solution to enterprises across verticals looking to leverage these capabilities to power a multitude of use cases around Industrial Automation and IoT," said Vikram Chopra, CEO of Shabodi. "Enterprises want solutions that deliver an ROI on their investments in 5G private enterprise and other next-generation networks, and our existing and new Advisory Board Members understand the economic benefits of adding a software layer that dramatically improves application performance and control. We are honored to have an assembly of successful, visionary, and highly regarded advisors as our company grows."

Other Advisory Board members:

Joseph Bradley

CEO, Tonomus | Applied Futurist, Author, Cognitive City Developer

Vishal Gupta

Global CTO & CIO, SVP Connected Technology at Lexmark

Glenn Lurie

Partner Stormbreaker Ventures (former President & CEO AT&T Mobility)

Steve Holland

Executive Tech leader - 7-Eleven, Amazon, Waste Management - (retired CIO/CDO)

Angel Saad Gomez

Founder- 1Cardinal Capital (Ex Oak Investment Partners)

About Shabodi

Shabodi is the leading innovator of network-aware application enablement platform, transforming advanced networks (LTE, 5G, 6G, and Wi-Fi6) into intelligent assets. Its groundbreaking Network-Aware Application Enablement Platform (NA-AEP) accelerates business innovation by enabling enterprises, system integrators, and application developers to build vendor-agnostic network-aware applications by embedding its simplified network APIs into their programs. Applications built on Shabodi's NA-AEP deliver real-time, seamless interoperability and portability across all advanced network, cloud, and device vendor architectures. The NA-AEP aids developers in constructing network-aware applications across industry verticals, helps enterprises maximize returns on private network deployments, and assists operators in monetizing 5G network investments.

