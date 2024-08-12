Flieber, Syrup Tech, And Supchains Launch AI Supply Chain Forecasting Competition

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

VN1 Forecasting Challenge Datathon

Flieber, Syrup Tech, and SupChains Announce Strategic Partnership to Launch the VN1 Forecasting Challenge to Drive AI Innovation in Management

- Fabricio Miranda, CEO of FlieberLONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM , August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Flieber , Syrup Tech, and SupChains are thrilled to announce the launch of the VN1 Forecasting Challenge, a datathon aimed at revolutionizing AI-driven supply chain forecasting. Led by Nicolas Vandeput and hosted by the datathon platform Datasource .ai, this competition challenges participants to develop advanced predictive models for supply chain management, with $20,000 in prizes up for grabs for the global AI & Data Science communities.Empowering AI-Driven Supply Chain SolutionsThe VN1 Forecasting Challenge is a collaborative effort by Flieber, Syrup Tech, and SupChains to push the boundaries of AI in supply chain management. By leveraging their combined expertise, the challenge aims to uncover innovative solutions to enhance supply chain efficiency, reduce waste, and drive profitability."Supply chain operations need to evolve to keep up with the demands of modern marketplaces," said Fabricio Miranda, CEO of Flieber. "This challenge provides a platform for data scientists and AI experts to showcase their skills and contribute to the future of supply chain management."Participants will use historical sales, inventory, and pricing data to develop robust predictive models that can accurately forecast sales trends for various products across different clients and warehouses.The VN1 Forecasting Challenge boasts a total prize pool of $20,000, distributed among the top-performing AI scientists. This competition is perfect for showcasing your skills and pushing forecasting models to the limit, but it's also meant to be a learning playground. The competition starts on the 15th of August, 2014. Participants can already register here: :443/en/home/data-science-competitions-for-startups/vn1-forecasting-accuracy-challenge-phase-1/descriptionAbout the PartnersFlieber is a multichannel inventory planning platform designed for modern commerce. Founded in 2019 and serving hundreds of brands, agencies and aggregators, Flieber offers a suite of tools that allows operations teams to make better inventory decisions in a fraction of the time. Features include: AI-based demand forecasting, multi-node inventory forecasting, replenishment simulator, native integrations with the main sales channels and warehousing systems, among others.Syrup Tech specializes in AI-driven demand forecasting and inventory optimization for the apparel and footwear industry. Intelligent allocation and buying workflows empower brands to run their businesses more effectively by recommending predictive inventory actions that drive profitability and efficiency. Syrup helps omnichannel brands like Faherty, Salomon, and Desigual reduce overstocks and held inventory while improving ful-price sell-through.SupChains founded by Nicolas Vandeput, SupChains empowers supply chain leaders to deliver higher service levels, increase forecast accuracy, and lower inventory levels by training demand and supply planners and creating leading-edge inventory and forecasting models. With its content (books, webinars, and articles), SupChains is a key player in transforming supply chain practices.The datathon is hosted in Datasource datathon platform. DataSource facilitates Data Science competitions, for businesses of all sizes and budgets, by harnessing an extensive data expert community that's collaborating over our intelligent AI algorithm crowdsourcing platform.Company Contact:Nikolaos Kostopoulos+30-2106538149...SOURCE: DataSource

