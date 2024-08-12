La Capa Offers Commercial Catering Services For Shepparton Businesses

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Shepparton, Victoria – La Capa, a local pizza and takeaway shop, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new commercial catering service for Shepparton businesses, allowing more customers to experience the delicious menu and help companies with an alternative catering solution.

Businesses in the Shepparton area that host employee birthday parties, Christmas parties, or other business events can benefit from the La Capa commercial catering services by having scrumptious hot food delivered to the door. The unique menu at La Capa provides a different experience that will appease everyone.

“We got you covered here at La Capa with a range of delicious homemade hot food including fresh hot cinnamon donuts, schnitzels, parmigianas, pizza, biscoff cheesecake and more!” Said La Capa on social media.

Hosting events for businesses and utilising catering services offer multiple benefits that can enhance both the business's profile and the overall event experience, as well as the following:

Cost-effectiveness: Catering services can be cost-effective, especially when considering the time, effort, and resources saved compared to organising food and beverages independently.

Gluten free friendly: La Capa carefully uses a seperate preparation area to provide gluten free options for customers.

Deliciousness guaranteed: Professional catering services promise delicious food. La Capa has earned numerous reviews from happy local customers for its service and fantastic food quality. La Capa has also been featured on the number 1 spot in this article for the best pizza in Shepparton.

Stress-free planning: Outsourcing catering services allows businesses to focus on other more critical areas of event planning therefore reducing stress. La Capa consistently receives excellent feedback from customers for its service so companies need not fret about reliability.

Saves time: Businesses can save time by hiring a catering service. The catering company can manage people's food and beverage orders, and prepare, cook, and deliver meals, allowing businesses to reallocate time.

Hosting internal events as a business can enhance employee morale and create team building whilst external events can create networking opportunities and engage clients leading to better retention all-round. La Capa is helping businesses achieve more by supplying easy-to-arrange, yummy catering services that will satisfy everyone.

La Capa encourages businesses in the local Shepparton area interested in catering services to explore the menu online via the website and phoning (03) 5829 1193 to place an order. To find the location search for La Capa Local Pizza & Takeaway Shop – Shepparton Map .

About La Capa

Established in 2023 by founders Angela Rigoli and Corey Williams, La Capa is a pizza and takeaway shop in Shepparton East, Victoria. It offers customers a selection of Italian classics using fresh ingredients, such as pizza, Arancini, and cannoli. The pizza shop caters to a wide range of dietary needs and has both a pickup and delivery option to prioritise ease for its customers.

More Information

To learn more about La Capa and its local commercial catering services in Shepparton, Victoria please visit the website at or follow La Capa on Facebook | Shepparton Pizzeria .

