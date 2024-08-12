Praful Patel Rules Out Two NCP Factions Coming Together Ahead Of Maha Assembly Polls

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 12 (IANS) Nationalist Party working president Praful Patel on Monday ruled out the possibility of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP and the Sharad Pawar-led faction coming together, as he announced that the party will fight the upcoming Assembly in Maharashtra as part of the MahaYuti (grand alliance).

"The line has been drawn. While one NCP is in the MahaYuti, another NCP is in the Maha Vikas Aghadi. But it has been decided that we (NCP led by Ajit Pawar) will remain in the MahaYuti,'' said Patel.

"In 1999, the NCP and the Congress fought against each other and later both the parties came together. But now we are in MahaYuti. Instead of giving imaginary questions and imaginary answers, we will fight the ensuing assembly election in the grand alliance (MahaYuti)," said Patel.

On seat sharing, Patel commented, "We will not go into the numbers. But, NCP has demanded from our ally that the MahaYuti will win more seats if seats are allocated to the parties having their strength. Shiv Sena had 18 seats in the Lok Sabha of which 14 MPs switched sides and joined the Shinde faction. Therefore, the seats of sitting MPs were given. We made a mistake there. The outcome of the Lok Sabha elections would have been different if the seats were given to those having their strength."

Patel said, "We showed understanding during the seat allocation for the Assembly elections. Dharashiv's seat was given to us on time. Importantly, only two of the four candidates were from the original NCP. There was confusion among the workers as three parties came together."

"During the Lok Sabha elections, there was a narrative about a change in the Constitution. That narrative spread because of the 400 plus slogan. The most important factor was to change the Constitution. It will not be seen in the assembly elections," he said.

"Three factors including social, farmers and narrative hit the Lok Sabha election prospects in Maharashtra. Farmers did not get due price for agricultural produce. There was a question about onions (after the Centre's decision to ban onion exports). There was a social factor," he added.

He said that ''Sharad Pawar is my leader. I spoke to him in Parliament and met him there.''

"My style of politics is moderate. People know Praful Patel is a moderate politician," he said.