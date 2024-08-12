Germany reaffirms backing for Qatar, Egypt, US proposal on Gaza ceasefire

(MENAFN) Germany has underscored the urgent need for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, emphasizing the importance of seizing the opportunity presented by the proposed ceasefire, which has been advocated by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States. The German Foreign has strongly condemned the ongoing by Israeli forces on schools and called for an immediate halt to these actions, urging that the circumstances surrounding these attacks be swiftly clarified.



In a statement on the X platform, the ministry described the situation in Gaza as dire, condemning the killing of civilians who are merely seeking safety. The ministry highlighted the severe suffering experienced by men, women, and children in Gaza, who have been forced to flee repeatedly from the ongoing conflict. The situation has escalated, with recent reports indicating a massacre at the Al Tabi'in School in the Al Daraj neighborhood, where more than 100 people were killed and hundreds more injured.



On Thursday, a joint statement was issued by Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, and US President Joe Biden, calling for an immediate end to the prolonged suffering of Gaza's residents, the hostages, and their families. The leaders stressed the necessity of reaching a ceasefire agreement and addressing the issue of hostages and detainees. They also expressed their willingness to mediate and present a settlement proposal to resolve remaining issues, urging both sides to resume urgent talks on August 15 in either Doha or Cairo to address outstanding gaps and begin implementing the agreement promptly.

