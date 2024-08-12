Russia acknowledges Ukrainian troops made advances into Kursk border region

(MENAFN) On Sunday, Russia acknowledged that Ukrainian had made significant advances into the Kursk border region, marking a notable escalation in the conflict. According to Ukrainian officials, the offensive was designed to "destabilize" Russia and "stretch" its forces. The operation, which has now been underway for six days, appears to have taken the Kremlin by surprise, prompting a rapid response involving reserve troops, tanks, aviation, artillery, and drones to counter the Ukrainian advance.



The Ukrainian security official, who spoke to a French news agency on the condition of anonymity, emphasized that the aim of the operation was to put pressure on Russian positions, inflict substantial losses, and create instability within Russia, particularly as Russian forces struggled to defend their own border. The Ukrainian troops have reportedly penetrated up to 30 kilometers (20 miles) into Russian territory in some areas.



In response, the Russian defense ministry reported that while Ukrainian forces had attempted to break through using armored vehicles, they had successfully thwarted these attempts. However, the ministry admitted that Ukrainian forces were located near the villages of Tolpino and Obshchy Kolodez, approximately 25 to 30 kilometers from the Russia-Ukraine border. The Ukrainian official countered Russian claims that only 1,000 Ukrainian troops were involved, asserting that the actual number was much higher, in the thousands.



Later in the day, tensions between the two sides escalated further with mutual accusations regarding a fire at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine, which is currently occupied by Russian forces. Both Russia and Ukraine, along with the UN nuclear watchdog, confirmed that there was no sign of a nuclear leak despite the fire.

