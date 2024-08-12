New Traveling Song Runnin Outta Road Performed By Davey Johnstone & Marlon Hoffman

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Runnin' Outta Road, the fierce new single performed by Marlon Hoffman & Davey Johnstone, was written by Davey Johnstone (Elton John Band) and Rick Otto. The song is part of Hoffman's upcoming album, Holy Matters, which he co-produced with Johnstone.“I'm running to the nearest record store to get this one. Marlon's vocals are so honest and this bit of Americana rock 'n' roll southern style is really pulled across the finish line with Davey Johnstone's production and mandolin as well as the single note guitar lines that hearken back to the days of great music, gone by.” Denny Seiwell (Original member of Wings)When Johnstone heard his friend Marlon Hoffman's work with Marlon Hoffman Band (Le Happy & La Paix) he recognized that Hoffman's“Outlaw” voice and performance style was perfect for these songs. They recorded at Hoffman's Kenrose Studio in Calabasas where Davey recorded his album DEEPER THAN MY ROOTS in 2022. HOLY MATTERS is co-produced by Marlon Hoffman (Marlon Hoffman Band, The Clones STL, St. Louis Mopes) with Davey Johnstone (Elton John Band, Magna Carta, Alice Cooper, Stevie Nicks.)“Davey Johnstone is no slouch as a vocalist but this song fits Marlon Hoffman's voice like a custom-tailored suit.” - Robert Morgan FisherMusicians on the album include Marlon Hoffman, Davey Johnstone (Elton John Band), Bernard Fowler (N.Y.C. Peech Boys, Rolling Stones, The Charlie Watts Quintet, John Lydon, Ozzy Osborn, Alice Cooper and Living Colour and Motörhead.) Phil Parlapiano (John Prine, Bonnie Raitt, Rod Stewart, Tracy Chapman), Stephen Ferrone (Average White Band, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers), John O'Kennedy, Major Wynn, Jon Poli (Naked Eyes), Jody Daley-Lovett.Runnin Outta Road Video .Find the new single at Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes and Amazon on DiskroKid .For more information go to .

Andrew Braithwaite

Music Talkers

email us here