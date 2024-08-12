Barrier Films Market Outlook: Trends in Organic and Inorganic Coatings by Region and End-Use Industry

(MENAFN- Research HUB) The barrier films market size is estimated to be USD 34.1 billion in 2023, and it is projected to reach USD 45.1 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.7%. Barrier films are a specific kind of packaging material that has been developed to create a strong barrier against external factors like moisture, oxygen, light, and aroma. They find extensive use across multiple industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, electronics, and agriculture. These films are designed to safeguard products from the detrimental effects caused by exposure to air, moisture, or other external elements. By preventing the entry of oxygen, moisture, and light, barrier films significantly contribute to extending the shelf life of perishable goods and protecting the quality and integrity of various products.



The barrier films market is segmented on the basis of materials such as Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP), Polyester (PET), polyamide, organic coatings, inorganic oxide coatings, and others. Barrier films market by packaging type are pouches, bags, blister packs, and others. The barrier films market is segmented on the basis of type such as metalized, transparent, and white. The barrier films are used in several end-use industries such as food & beverage packaging, Pharmaceutical packaging, agriculture, and others. One of the primary applications of barrier films is in food & beverage packaging. Barrier films play a crucial role in preserving the freshness, quality, and shelf life of various food products. They act as a protective barrier against moisture, oxygen, light, and other external factors that can degrade or spoil the food.



Some of the leading companies involved in the manufacturing of Barrier films are Berry Global Inc. (US), Amcor Plc (Australia), Sealed Air (US), Toppan Printing Co., Ltd. (Japan), Cosmo Films Ltd. (India), Jindal Poly Films Ltd. (India), Dupont Teijin Films (US) and Uflex Ltd. (India) among others are covered in the barrier films market. Leading players took several strategies for growth to enhance their position in the market. These factors include product launches, contracts, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and the new product development operations further extend its presence in the barrier films market.



Berry Global Inc. (US) is a global manufacturer and supplier of a wide range of plastic packaging and engineered materials. The company operates in various industries, including consumer packaging, healthcare, and engineered materials. Berry Global provides innovative packaging solutions for various consumer goods. They offer a diverse range of packaging products such as bottles, containers, closures, bags, films, and lids for food and beverage, personal care, household, and industrial applications. The company operates globally with manufacturing facilities, sales offices, and distribution centers across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and South America. Their widespread presence enables them to serve customers in various regions effectively.



Sealed Air (US) is a global packaging company that provides solutions for food safety, product protection, and sustainability. Sealed Air is known for its innovative protective packaging solutions. Their flagship product, Bubble Wrap®, is widely recognized for its cushioning properties and protection during shipping and handling. They also offer other protective packaging materials such as foam, air pillows, and void fill systems. Sealed Air provides a range of packaging solutions specifically designed for the food industry. Their offerings include flexible packaging films, trays, and pouches that enhance food safety, extend shelf life, and improve product presentation. They also offer vacuum packaging systems and equipment. Sealed Air operates in over 60 countries worldwide, serving customers in diverse industries. They have a global network of manufacturing facilities, distribution centers, and customer service locations to provide efficient and responsive support to their clients.



