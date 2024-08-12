Carbon Revolution Supplies Carbon Fiber Wheels For Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pioneering 23‐inch Carbon Fiber Wheel Option Contributes To 76kg Total Weight Saving, Minimizing Unsprung Mass, Improving Handling, Acceleration And Ride Quality







Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two with Marl Grey Gloss exterior and Carbon Gloss 23-inch carbon fiber wheels. Source: JLR

GEELONG, Australia, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carbon Revolution plc (Nasdaq: CREV) (the“Company”), a Tier 1 OEM supplier and the leading global manufacturer of lightweight advanced technology automotive carbon fiber wheels, today announced that it will supply the carbon fiber wheels available on the just-revealed Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two.

“It's wonderful to see JLR extending its offering of our lightweight carbon fiber wheels, after the option was so popular on the Edition One,” said Carbon Revolution CEO Jake Dingle.“The pioneering 23-inch carbon fiber wheel option improves handling, acceleration and ride quality, increasing the Range Rover SV's performance through the exceptional reduction in unsprung, rotating mass.”

The 23-inch single piece carbon fiber wheels contribute to a vehicle weight saving of 167.6 lbs. (76kg)1 which JLR claims allows the Range Rover Sport SV to accelerate 0-60mph in as little as 3.6 seconds.

Dingle said the Company was pleased with how the wheels had been received in the past year, having debuted on the Range Rover Sport SV Edition One with demand subsequently quoted as being“off the chart”.

“As wheels get larger in diameter the weight saving we offer becomes more pronounced. It's clear that consumers are really appreciating the benefits of saving this much weight,” Dingle said.

Built on the Company's Mega-line , the carbon fiber wheels are available in a Satin and a Gloss finish, both of which feature Carbon Revolution's patent-pending Diamond Weave Technology TM.

Today's news follows Carbon Revolution's wins at the 2024 Automotive News Pace Awards , which recognize automotive suppliers for superior innovation, technological advancement, and business performance.







The Carbon Revolution carbon fiber wheel is significantly lighter than the equivalent aluminum wheel. Source: JLR

About Carbon Revolution plc

Carbon Revolution plc (Nasdaq: CREV) is the parent of Carbon Revolution Pty Ltd, an early-stage growth company which has successfully innovated, commercialized and industrialized the advanced manufacture of carbon fiber wheels for the global automotive industry. The Company has progressed from single prototypes to designing and manufacturing lightweight wheels for cars and SUVs in the high performance, premium and luxury segments, for the world's most prestigious automotive brands. Carbon Revolution is creating a significant and sustainable advanced technology business that supplies its lightweight wheel technology to automotive manufacturers around the world.

For more information, visit carbonrev.com

When fitted with all lightweight options. Compared with Range Rover Sport P530 in nearest equivalent specification.

