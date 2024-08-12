(MENAFN) The Russian Foreign has strongly condemned a circulating on social as a “crude forgery,” which falsely claims that spokesperson Maria Zakharova proposed returning the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) to Ukraine in exchange for the withdrawal of Ukrainian from Russia's Kursk Region.



The contentious video surfaced on Telegram channels in both Russian and Ukrainian languages on Friday. In the manipulated footage, Zakharova appears to offer the transfer of the Zaporozhye NPP to Ukrainian control if Kyiv agrees to end its military operations in the Kursk Region. The Russian Foreign Ministry has asserted that Zakharova never made such a statement and has denounced the video as a product of deepfake technology.



According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the video was “hastily assembled” using excerpts from a July briefing by Zakharova. The ministry has accused Ukrainian special services, with alleged Western assistance, of using advanced artificial intelligence technologies to disseminate misinformation about the situation in Russia’s border regions.



In its official statement, the ministry emphasized that the purported comments by Zakharova are fabricated, and the genuine remarks by the spokeswoman are accessible through her Telegram channel and the ministry's official platforms.



The Zaporozhye NPP, which Russian forces seized shortly after the beginning of Moscow’s military operation in February 2022, has been a focal point of conflict. The plant was under Russian control after a regional vote to join the Russian Federation occurred six months later. Throughout the conflict's initial year, Russian forces successfully thwarted multiple Ukrainian attempts to target the facility, which is situated along the Dnieper River, using various methods including landing craft and drones.

