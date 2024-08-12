Thousands rally against lithium mining in Serbia amid retaliation caution

(MENAFN) On Saturday, thousands of converged on the streets of Belgrade, Serbia's capital, to voice their opposition to the resumption of a contentious lithium mining project. The rally has sparked significant controversy, with Serbian officials alleging that the protests are part of a broader scheme to undermine the government, reminiscent of the Maidan protests in Ukraine.



Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic revealed that Moscow had warned Belgrade of a possible coup attempt, adding that Serbia’s Security Intelligence Agency (BIA) was investigating based on information received from Russia. Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin, a former head of the intelligence services, echoed these concerns, suggesting that the protest was following a "Maidan scenario," referencing the 2013-2014 Ukrainian revolution that led to the ousting of President Viktor Yanukovich.



Vulin attempted to reassure the public, stating, “There is no reason to fear,” and emphasized that President Vucic is not planning to abandon his position or capitulate to protestors. The demonstrators are calling for a ban on lithium mining in the Jadar region, citing severe environmental risks associated with the project. Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic estimated that up to 27,000 people participated in the protest.



The Jadar region, discovered in 2004, is home to Europe’s largest lithium deposit, a key resource for electric car batteries. The proposed mine, operated by the British-Australian mining company Rio Tinto, is set to produce 58,000 tons of battery-grade lithium carbonate annually, potentially meeting 90 percent of Europe's current lithium demand. The project, announced in 2021, involves a USD2.4 billion investment, underscoring its economic significance.

MENAFN12082024000045015687ID1108544028