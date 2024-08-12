Metro Safety Training Offers OFA 3 Pro Renewal To Employees For Advanced Workplace Safety And Emergency Preparedness

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Coquitlam, British Columbia, 12th August 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Metro Safety Training, a prominent leader in safety education, is excited to unveil its updated occupational first aid level 3 (OFA 3) pro renewal courses. This new training program aims to advance the skills of seasoned safety professionals, ensuring they are proficient in the latest techniques for effective workplace safety and emergency preparedness.

Since its founding in 2008, Metro Safety Training has been dedicated to providing high-quality safety training across Coquitlam, Vancouver, Burnaby, and surrounding regions. The launch of the OFA 3 pro renewal course highlights the company's commitment to adapting to the evolving needs of the workforce and reinforcing safety standards across various industries.

“Our OFA 3 pro renewal course is specifically designed for professionals who have previously completed Occupational First Aid Level 3 and need to refresh their skills and knowledge,” said a representative from Metro Safety Training.“Our OFA 3 pro renewal course provides flexible options to fit into the demanding lives of safety professionals, ensuring they receive the essential training needed for effective and safe performance,” said another representative.

The OFA 3 Pro Renewal course delves into advanced emergency response strategies, including the management of severe injuries and medical crises. It emphasizes the latest safety protocols and best practices, preparing participants to handle the most challenging workplace situations. By keeping up with regulatory changes and industry developments, the course ensures compliance with current safety standards.

It is recognized by WorkSafe BC and is a rigorous 72-hour course that requires full attendance and the submission of all assignments. Participants must excel in both a written multiple-choice exam and a practical skills assessment to demonstrate their competence in emergency first aid.

Metro Safety Training's dedication to excellence is reflected in its diverse course offerings, which include occupational first aid levels 1 and 2, CPR/AED level C, fall protection training, and confined space training. Each course is delivered by seasoned instructors who provide practical, hands-on training applicable to real-world scenarios.

Alongside the new OFA 3 Pro Renewal course, Metro Safety Training continues to offer its complete range of safety training programs during regular business hours, reinforcing its commitment to community safety and preparedness. This expansion aligns with the company's broader mission to improve workplace safety through innovative and accessible educational solutions.

Businesses and organizations seeking to enhance their safety practices and ensure compliance with industry standards can depend on Metro Safety Training's expertise and flexible course offerings. For more information about the OFA 3 pro renewal course or to register, interested individuals are encouraged to visit Metro Safety Training's website or contact the company directly.

About Metro Safety Training

Metro Safety Training, serving Vancouver, Burnaby, and Coquitlam, offers a variety of courses designed to equip individuals and organizations with the skills needed to foster safer workplaces and comply with regulatory requirements.

Contact Information

Phone Number: 604-521-4227

Fax: 604-521-4123

Address: 914 Sherwood Ave, Coquitlam, BC V3K 1A6 Canada.

Website: