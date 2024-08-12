Virginia Department Of Labor And Industry Recertifies Sunoco, LLC As A Voluntary Protection Program 'STAR' Site

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, USA, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sunoco, LLC has received recertification as a Virginia STAR Worksite under the Virginia Occupational Safety and Health (VOSH ) Voluntary Protection Programs (VPP)."We commend the dedication and determination of the staff and leadership at Sunoco for prioritizing occupational health and safety," said Gary G. Pan, Commissioner of the Department of Labor and Industry ."This achievement demonstrates their outstanding commitment toward keeping their workers safe."Sunoco, LLC is one of 37 current participants in Virginia's VPP STAR. The terminal receives petroleum products via barges into its two above-ground storage tanks for distribution to the nearby Oceana Naval Air Station. The facility is situated on 50 acres- and began operations in 1963.Virginia Voluntary Protection Programs recognize Virginia employers, in any industry, demonstrating exceptional safety and health management systems. The programs are a collaboration between company management, employees, and VOSH staff to establish a cooperative relationship that encourages continuous improvement in worksite safety performance. VOSH VPP administers the Virginia STAR, Virginia Challenge, VADOC Challenge, Virginia BEST, and Virginia BUILT programs.For more information about this program or services offered through the Voluntary Protection Programs, visit .The Virginia Occupational Safety and Health (VOSH) program is financed in part by a grant from the U. S. Department of Labor, Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), under §23(g) of the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970.About the Virginia Department of Labor and IndustryDOLI is an executive branch agency, under the Virginia Secretary of Labor, overseeing the Virginia Occupational Safety and Health (VOSH) program, Division of Boiler and Pressure Vessel Safety, and Division of Labor and Employment Laws. DOLI strives to make Virginia a better place in which to live work, and conduct business.

