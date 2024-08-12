Biden confesses he was forced out of election race

(MENAFN) In a recent interview, United States President Joe Biden disclosed that his decision to suspend his reelection campaign was significantly influenced by his fellow Democrats, who warned that his continued candidacy could be detrimental to their electoral prospects. Biden specifically named former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as a crucial figure who swayed his choice to withdraw from the race.



Biden’s announcement to suspend his campaign came in late July, shortly after a televised debate with former President Donald that highlighted concerns about his cognitive abilities. In the weeks following the debate, Biden faced increasing pressure from a range of Democratic figures, including liberal commentators, party legislators, and major donors, to step down. This pressure was compounded by polls indicating that the 81-year-old incumbent was losing ground to Trump.



In his first interview since halting his campaign, Biden told CBS News that Democratic leaders in both the House and Senate believed his continued presence in the race would harm their chances in the upcoming elections. He acknowledged that if he had remained in the race, the focus would have shifted to his mental fitness, a concern raised prominently by Pelosi after the debate.



Pelosi was the first high-profile Democrat to publicly question Biden’s mental acuity, suggesting on MSNBC that it was a “legitimate question” to consider whether Biden’s performance in the debate was indicative of a deeper, ongoing issue. This public scrutiny, along with concerns about the impact on the Democratic Party’s overall strategy, contributed to Biden's decision to end his campaign.

