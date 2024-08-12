Al Wakrah Municipality, QSE And Al Wakrah Girls Center Organise Specialised Workshop For Children

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Al Wakrah Municipality, in cooperation with the Qatar Society of Engineers (QSE) and Al Wakrah Girls Center, recently organised a specialised for children entitled“Little Engineer” with the participation of 60 volunteers from the Al Wakrah Girls Center.

The event was attended by General Manager of Al Wakrah Municipality Eng. Mohammed Hassan Al Nuaimi, , Chairman of the Qatar Society of Engineers Eng. Khalid Ahmed Al Nasr, Director of Al Wakrah Girls Center Reem Saif Al Khater, and a number of officials from Al Wakrah Municipality.

The workshop began with an explanation given by Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Qatar Society of Engineers Eng. Khalid Ahmed Al Nasr, about the concept of the engineering profession and its future and the role that this profession plays in its various specializations in advancing society, in addition to clarifying the awareness roles provided by the association through initiatives, awareness lectures and workshops for various segments of society in cooperation with governmental and private entities.

Eng Sarah Annan and Eng Jawaher Al-Shakili from Al Wakrah Municipality presented an educational workshop for the participants to enable them to understand the basics of engineering drawing and drawing plans and to know some of the requirements and laws of the Ministry of Municipality for building permits in the State of Qatar in a manner that suits the age group of the participants, in addition to some educational activities and games.

Hosting this event comes within the framework of Al Wakrah Municipality's continuous keenness to enhance community partnership and consolidate joint cooperation with all youth centers and professional associations with the aim of activating the awareness message directed to youth groups and investing their free time during the summer vacation, by acquiring various practical skills and experiences and directing energies that refine their personalities in the long term in line with their future aspirations.