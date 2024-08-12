Brazil Cancer Drugs Market Clinical Trials Report 2024: Brazil Emerges As A Leading Force In Cancer Drug Clinical Trials

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brazil Cancer Drugs Clinical Trials Insight 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With Brazil making significant strides in clinical research and development capabilities, the country has positioned itself as one of the top destinations for organizing clinical trials, particularly for oncology drugs and therapies. As a result of these continued efforts, Brazil now offers numerous prospects to companies looking to expand their business and presence in Latin America. Multinational pharmaceutical companies have recognized Brazil's potential, with Roche leading the pack in terms of the candidates in clinical trials.

Roche's strong presence in Brazil's oncology trials landscape is evident through studies involving drugs like Atezolizumab for various cancer types and Pertuzumab for breast cancers. Other major players include Pfizer, BMS, Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Amgen, and Johnson & Johnson, each contributing significantly to the country's clinical trial ecosystem.

Brazil Cancer Drugs Clinical Trials Insight 2024 Report Offering:



Brazil Clinical Trials Market Opportunity 2024 & 2030 (In US$ Billion)

Clinical Trials Regulatory Framework In Brazil

Total Number Of Cancer Drugs In Clinical Trials In Brazil

Total Number Of Cancer Drugs Approved In Brazil

400 Pages Clinical Trials Insight On All Cancer Drugs In Clinical Trials By Company, Indication and Phase

80 Pages Clinical Insight On All Cancer Drugs Approved in Market By Company and Indication Insight On 25 Pharmaceutical Companies & CRO In Brazil

Drugs for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) dominate the clinical trial landscape in Brazil, reflecting the global trend and the high incidence of lung cancer in the country. For example, AstraZeneca's Osimertinib, a target therapy for NSCLC with EGFR mutations, has been involved in multiple clinical trials in Brazil. Additionally, Amivantamab, jointly developed by Janssen and Genmab, is being reviewed by Brazil's National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA) for the treatment of NSCLC with EGFR mutations. Other cancer types frequently targeted in clinical trials in Brazil include breast cancer, lymphoma, melanoma, prostate cancer, colorectal cancer and renal cancer, etc, all of which occur in high rates in the country.

Furthermore, the Brazilian clinical trial landscape is characterized by a strong focus on combination therapies, mirroring the global shift towards multi-modal treatment approaches in oncology. Many trials are exploring the synergistic effects of combining immunotherapies with targeted therapies or conventional treatments. For example, Agenus' Balstilimab is being studied in combination with the anti-CTLA-4 antibody botensilimab for the treatment of colorectal cancer in Brazil. Additionally, Capecitabine, which is already approved as a monotherapy for the treatment of breast cancer in Brazil, is also undergoing phase III clinical trials to assess its combination with docetaxel or vinorelbine for treating breast cancer.

In terms of trial phases, the majority of cancer drug candidates in Brazil are in phase III, indicating the country's importance in late-stage clinical development. These phase III trials are crucial for establishing the safety and efficacy of new treatments compared to the standard of care, often leading to regulatory approvals. Over 100 cancer drugs are currently undergoing phase III clinical trials in Brazil, with their approvals anticipated in the foreseeable future.

Contract Research Organizations (CROs) play a vital role in Brazil's cancer drug clinical trial landscape. These organizations provide essential services to pharmaceutical companies, including patient recruitment, trial management, and regulatory support. Major global and local CROs like Cohortias, SGS, ACTIVA CRO and CIDP have established a strong presence in Brazil, facilitating the conduct of complex oncology clinical trials. Moreover, the Brazilian Association of CROs (ABRACRO) has also helped enhance regulatory processes for clinical research in Brazil and promoting scientific and educational initiatives within the sector.

In conclusion, Brazil's cancer drug clinical trial landscape is characterized by a strong presence of multinational pharmaceutical companies, a focus on cancer types prevalent in the Brazilian population, and a predominance of late stage clinical trials. With the support of CROs and an improving regulatory environment, Brazil is well-positioned to continue playing a crucial role in global oncology research, contributing to the development of new cancer treatments that benefit patients both locally and globally.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Brazil Clinical Trials Market Current Scenario

2. Cancer Drugs Clinical Trials in Brazil

3. Brazil Cancer Drugs Clinical Trials Overview

3.1 By Company

3.2 By Indication

3.3 By Patient Segment

3.4 By Phase

4. Brazil Cancer Drugs Clinical Trials Insight By Company, Indication & Phase

4.1 Research

4.2 Preclinical

4.3 Phase I

4.4 Phase I/II

4.5 Phase II

4.6 Phase II/III

4.7 Phase III

4.8 Preregistration

4.9 Registered

5. Brazil Approved Cancer Drugs Clinical Insight by Company & Indication

6. Brazil Cancer Clinical Trials Market Outlook

6.1 Current Scenario

6.2 Future Opportunities

7. Brazil Contract Research Organizations Landscape

8. Brazilian Clinical Trials Regulatory Framework

9. Competitive Landscape



Centre International de Developpement Pharmaceutique

Cohortias

ACTIVA-CRO

Synova Health

Worldwide Clinical Trials

AbbVie

Amgen

Astellas Pharma

AstraZeneca

BeiGene

BMS

Chugai Pharmaceutical

Daiichi Sankyo Company

Eisai Co Ltd

Eli Lilly

Gilead Sciences

GSK

Halozyme Therapeutics

Johnson & Johnson

Merck

Novartis

Pfizer

Roche

Sanofi Takeda

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900