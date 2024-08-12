Gene Therapy Cell Culture Media Market Was Valued At USD 142.70 Million In 2018, At A CAGR Of 10.9%

(MENAFN- Straits Research)
Gene therapy cell culture media consists of important nutrients that provide ample energy to regulate healthy cell cycle. Moreover, it contains bovine serum, animal-derived nutrients, and growth factors like EGF, FGF, IGF, and PDGF. Growing research and development activities worldwide are prime factors for the growth of the gene therapy cell culture media. Various Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are heavily investing in research & development of gene therapy. For instance, 'Asklepios BioPharmaceutical Inc.' invested USD 235 million in research & development to expand its clinical trials of gene therapy in April 2019. Similarly, 'Pfizer' announced an investment of USD 500 million for the construction of a gene-therapy manufacturing & research facility in Sanford, North Carolina in August 2019
Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies are capturing the largest market share, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% in the forecast period
End user segment is divided into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic institutes, research laboratory and others. In the past few years, the market has witnessed an increase in the number of research & development activities in gene therapy for developing novel drugs for the treatment of cancer, cardiovascular diseases, metabolic diseases, lysosome storage diseases, and impaired metabolic pathways. In addition, more than 60% of the pipeline-based gene therapy molecules were tested for oncological treatments in 2018. In addition, in 2018, 'Lonza Group Ltd' launched a new manufacturing facility in the U.S. to increase its production capacity for viral gene and virally modified cell therapy products. 'Brammer Bio' also opened a new manufacturing facility for clinical and commercial gene therapy in Cambridge, MA, the U.S in 2017.
Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the forecast period
Asia Pacific is the fastest growing gene therapy market across the globe. In 2011, only 13 gene therapy trials were conducted in Asia Pacific, out of which 1 was approved by China. After 2011, out of 104 trials, more than half of gene therapies were introduced to the regional market, out of which over 36% were launched during 2014–2015. Many countries in the region are investing heavily in gene therapy research activities. For instance, Singapore government is planning to invest USD 80 million in gene therapy research & development activities, clinical trials, and manufacturing. Moreover, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand have also introduced regulations to attract investors for gene therapy R&D program, which, in turn, will increase the demand for gene therapy cell culture market in the region.
ANNUAL PROPORTION OF GENE THERAPY TRIALS, BY CONTINENT, 1989–2015
Key Players
Some of the prominent players in the market are Lonza, HiMedia, GE Healthcare, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, R&D Systems, Inc. (Bio-Techne), Thermo Fisher Scientific and Sartorius AG.
The market consists of a number of players such as HiMedia Ltd, Thermofischer Scientific, Lonza, Sartorius AG, R&D Systems, Inc, (Bio-Techne), GE Healthcare, Fujifilm Irvine Scientific and others. As analysed, HiMedia Ltd, Thermofischer Scientific, and Sartorious AG are leading the market in terms of market penetration. The key factors attributing to this are their broad portfolio of culture media specific to gene therapy and a greater number of geographic markets served by these key manufacturers. Players such as HiMedia, also focuses on competitive pricing to further increase the market penetration. A notable strategy to enhance the product portfolio, is being undertaken by Thermo Fisher Scientific. The company has acquired BD's advanced bioprocessing business consisting of cell culture media, feeds, and supplements. This acquisition is expected to further augment company's position in the market.
Gene Therapy Cell Culture Market Segmentation
By Type
Lysogeny Broth
Chemically defined media
Serum free media
Specialty media
Stem cell media
Custom media
Others
By End User
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology companies
Academic institutions
Research laboratories
Others
Regions Covered
America
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
South America
Europe
Western Europe
UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Eastern Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Qatar
Rest of The Middle East
Africa
South Africa
Ghana
Nigeria
