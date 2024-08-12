Behind Closed Doors: Brazil’S Supreme Court And The Rules Of Arbitrariness

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Brazil Supreme Court often chooses cases with unclear guidelines, granting justices extensive discretion.



Consequently, this leads to erratic and selective case management. Some cases appear in court within days; others may stagnate for decades.



For instance, a University of São Paulo study, covering 2013 to 2019, reveals dramatic variances in case processing times, ranging from two days to 41 years.



Moreover, this discretionary system hinges not solely on complexities. It also depends on justices' preferences, their concerns about the court's image, influential lawyers, and media influence.



Such individualism compromises the court's credibility and affects public access to justice perceptions.







Additionally, informal interactions outside the courtroom, like private meetings and dinners with prominent attorneys, may skew case prioritization. These actions challenge the fairness of the judicial process.



However, recent reforms that increase transparency and regulate review times reflect the court's recognition of these issues.



Despite these efforts, the core elements of discretion and individual decision-making persist.



This practice impacts the Supreme Court's reliability and fuels public mistrust, especially in a politically divided setting.



The opaque decision-making process of the court prompts vital questions about fairness and rule of law in Brazil.



It underscores the urgency for a structured, transparent approach to bolster judiciary confidence.

Background

In Brazil, the evolving interactions between the Supreme Court and National Congress reflect a narrative of increasing judicial influence and legislative responses.



The dynamics trace back to a significant uptick in the Court's decisions affecting congressional tenures. Between 1988 and 2004, just 36 such decisions occurred



However, from 2005 onward, this number dramatically increased to approximately 636, as reported by the Estadão outlet.







Marked by controversial and unconventional rulings, this 1600% increase strained the two branches significantly.



The escalation has been well-documented by researchers at the University of São Paulo's Group on Judiciary and Democracy.



They note that the Court's expanded political role has triggered legislative efforts to limit its powers.



Behind Closed Doors: Brazil's Supreme Court and the Rules of Arbitrariness

