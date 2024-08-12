Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Air reveals first electric bus as part of fleet

(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Air has unveiled its first electric bus as part of its fleet, aimed at employee and in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 objectives to cut carbon emissions. Developed in collaboration with National Solutions Co., a Petromin Corp. division, and TAM-Europe, this initiative underscores Riyadh Air's commitment to integrating digital solutions into public transportation. The electric buses are anticipated to enhance fuel efficiency and decrease the number of personal on Riyadh's roads, fostering a more sustainable urban environment.



Tony Douglas, CEO of Riyadh Air, emphasized that sustainable practices are integral to the company’s operations, from fuel efficiency in aviation to reducing emissions on the ground. This move is part of a broader strategy to offset the airline’s environmental impact and align with the global net-zero agenda in aviation. Riyadh Air’s commitment is further demonstrated by its recent affiliation with the UN Global Compact in 2024, reflecting its dedication to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.



The introduction of electric coaches aligns with Saudi Arabia’s broader ambition to electrify transportation nationwide, aiming to reduce carbon dioxide equivalent emissions by 278 million tonnes annually by 2030. This initiative contributes to addressing global challenges, considering that private cars and vans were responsible for over 25 percent of global oil consumption and approximately 10 percent of energy-related CO2 emissions in 2022, according to the International Energy Agency.



Kalyana Sivagnanam, group CEO of Petromin Corp., praised the partnership, highlighting Riyadh Air’s deep-rooted environmental responsibility and its pivotal role in achieving sustainable mobility goals. This collaboration marks a significant step toward enhancing the environmental sustainability of transportation within Saudi Arabia.

