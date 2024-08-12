DR Congo, Zambia begin discussions to reopen closed common border

(MENAFN) The Republic of Congo (DRC) and Zambia have begun discussions to resolve a trade dispute that led Zambia to close their common border. The closure, announced by Zambian Trade Chipoka Mulenga on Saturday, was prompted by a Congolese ban on imported soft drinks and beer, which led to protests by Congolese transporters in the border town of Kasumbalesa.



The Congolese Trade confirmed that talks between the two commenced on Sunday via videoconference. The aim is to swiftly reopen the border, with further negotiations planned in Lubumbashi, Haut-Katanga, to find a lasting trade resolution.



DRC’s Trade Minister Julien Paluku Kahongya expressed surprise at the closure, stating that no formal notice of a trade dispute had been received from Zambia prior to the announcement. He emphasized that there had been no written or diplomatic communication regarding the dispute and reaffirmed Congo’s readiness to address any formal requests from Zambia.



The border closure impacts Congo significantly, as Zambia is a crucial transit route for Congolese copper exports. In 2023, Congo was the world’s second-largest copper producer and third-largest exporter, with about 2.84 million tons of production. The town of Kasumbalesa plays a key role in this trade, serving as a primary exit point for Congo’s copper shipments through Zambia.

